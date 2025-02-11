VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 11: In a groundbreaking move, Odroo Technologies Pvt. Ltd. has taken a giant leap in the event industry by becoming the Exclusive Food & Beverage (F&B) Partner for the Millionaire India Tour | Yo Yo Honey Singh, in collaboration with India Today Group (Stage Aaj Tak) as the event organizer and District as the Exclusive Ticketing Partner.

This highly anticipated multi-city tour marks the grand comeback of Yo Yo Honey Singh after a decade, making it one of the most awaited concerts of 2025. The tour will travel across 10 major cities in India, attracting a projected audience of over 750,000 attendees, making it a game-changing entertainment spectacle.

Tour Schedule & Expected Crowd

A Golden Opportunity for F&B Vendors & Startups

As the Exclusive F&B Partner for the Millionaire India Tour, Odroo is opening doors for vendors and startups to showcase their brand by setting up their Food & Beverage stalls at the event. Unlike other large-scale events, Odroo is operating a monopoly structure for F&B, ensuring that each vendor receives exclusive exposure without competition in their category.

In an effort to empower businesses, Odroo has also announced that stalls will be provided solely on a rental basis, without any profit-sharing model, giving vendors a lucrative opportunity to maximize their earnings while being a part of this historic event.

Mir Quasim Shaik, CEO of Odroo Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Speaks to the Media

"This partnership with India Today Group for the Millionaire India Tour is a monumental achievement for Odroo. Our vision has always been to revolutionize the F&B sector within the event industry, and this collaboration allows us to do just that. By offering rental-only stalls with monopoly benefits, we are giving vendors and startups a powerful opportunity to grow and establish themselves in the market. With Yo Yo Honey Singh making his grand return after 10 years, this event is set to be a massive success, and we are proud to be a part of it."

A Spectacle Like No Other

With India Today Group (Stage Aaj Tak) as the Organiser, District as the Exclusive Ticketing Partner, and Odroo as the Exclusive F&B Partner, the Millionaire India Tour | Yo Yo Honey Singh is expected to be the biggest musical event of the year.

The countdown has begun! Are you ready? Book your stalls now and be a part of history.

For partnership opportunities and further inquiries, please contact:

+91-75760 90338

events@odroo.co.in

About Odroo

Odroo Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a leading force in event solutions, F&B management, and experiential marketing, committed to enhancing live entertainment experiences across India. The company specializes in curating high-end F&B services at large-scale events, ensuring seamless execution and exceptional quality.

