New Delhi [India], March 5(ANI): The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and Asian Development Bank Institute (ADBI) Roundtable on Capital Market and Financial Reform in Asia 2024 is slated for March 14-15.

The event is dedicated in shaping the region's financial landscape.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: Two Killed After Car Skids Off Road, Falls Into Gorge in Ramban.

Hosted by the Asian Development Bank Institute (ADBI) in Tokyo, the roundtable aims to address critical challenges and opportunities in Asia's capital markets, particularly concerning the engagement of growth companies and the promotion of sustainability.

Asia's corporate bond and equity markets have experienced remarkable growth in recent years. However, despite this expansion, emerging growth companies have not fully capitalized on these markets for financing opportunities.

Also Read | Lava Blaze Curve 5G Launched With 'MediaTek Dimensity 7050' Processor in India: Check Price, Specifications and Features.

This shortfall has restricted their access to vital market-based financing options, hindering their sustained growth and development.

Capital market financing plays a pivotal role in channeling resources towards fostering innovation and sustainability within Asia's corporate sector.

Asian companies have emerged as primary users of public equity markets, raising an impressive 57 per cent of the global equity capital in 2022. Despite these strides, the engagement of growth companies with capital markets remains relatively subdued.

The OECD-ADBI Roundtable aims to facilitate an exchange of insights, challenges, and viable approaches toward fostering robust capital markets and financial reform in Asia.

Key objectives include showcasing exemplary models and strategies for advancing financial systems in line with global standards, discussing policy frameworks for public-private sector collaborations, and examining the growth of green and sustainable labeled products in Asian financial markets.

The event will bring together government officials from developing member countries, including India, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Thailand, and others.

Experts from financial institutions, academia, and international organizations will also participate. Partners include the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Japan's Financial Services Agency, and the Ministry of Finance.

The OECD-ADBI Roundtable serves as a platform for fostering dialogue and collaboration towards shaping a more robust, inclusive, and sustainable financial ecosystem in Asia.

By addressing critical issues and showcasing best practices, the event aims to pave the way for meaningful reforms that will empower growth companies and contribute to the region's economic resilience and development. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)