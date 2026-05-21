Business News | Oil Companies Assure Uninterrupted Fuel Supply Across India Amid Stable Availability and Rising Demand

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Amid West Asia crisis, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) said on Thursday via social media platform X that fuel and LPG supplies across India remain uninterrupted. They assured that there is enough stock available and no shortage in the system, despite increased demand at some retail outlets.

IOCL said fuel supply across its nationwide retail network remains stable and sufficient to meet consumer needs.

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"IndianOil outlets across the nation continue to ensure adequate fuel availability, helping every journey move forward - without disruption," the company said.

BPCL also said it has maintained consistent LPG deliveries across the country over the last 10 days (May 11-20), ensuring smooth availability for households, businesses and small vendors. The company said the sustained dispatches reflect a strong supply chain and round-the-clock operations.

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"Availability remains steady, and customers are advised to continue normal consumption patterns without panic buying," BPCL said in its update.

HPCL said fuel supplies across Rajasthan, including Jaipur, remain stable and adequate, with uninterrupted operations being maintained across retail outlets.

"There is no shortage of fuel in Jaipur, and all retail outlets are operating normally with regular replenishment and continuous supply support," HPCL said.

HPCL also shared data showing higher fuel offtake between May 1-20, 2026. Petrol (MS) sales stood at 50,575 KL against 42,501 KL earlier, marking a 19 per cent increase, while diesel (HSD) sales rose to 1,14,422 KL from 91,894 KL, a 24.5 per cent increase. In Jaipur, petrol sales grew by 18.4 per cent and diesel by 21.3 per cent during the same period.

"HPCL officers and field teams are actively present on-ground to monitor the situation... and continuously engage with customers and dealers to discourage panic buying," the company said.

Separately, OMC sources also told ANI that there has been no reduction in crude oil supplies coming from Russia and that India continues to remain well supplied with petroleum products.

"There is no shortage of petrol/diesel/LPG as India is a net exporter and surplus in petroleum products," oil marketing company sources said.

They added that higher sales at some outlets are linked to seasonal demand, particularly diesel demand during the harvesting season, and shifts in consumer purchases from private fuel retailers to state-run OMCs due to pricing differences.

IOCL further said its teams are working closely to ensure uninterrupted logistics and availability, urging consumers to buy fuel as per normal requirement.

"We are committed to maintain smooth supply chain logistics for Petrol & Diesel," IOCL said, adding that demand shifts have created temporary pressure at select locations but are being managed. (ANI)

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