New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Ola Electric Mobility is set to open 4,000 new stores on December 25, which happens to be Christmas Day, founder Bhavish Aggarwal announced on Thursday.

"Every town, every city, every tehsil or taluka, there will be an Ola Electric store and an Ola Electric service centre, so that every single Indian can buy an EV for his or her future," Aggarwal said in a video message.

The expanded network of stores and service centres will help the company tide over its customer servicing problems.

"With EVs, you will save Rs 4,000 per month. Your savings will increase, and you'll save money, with this savings wala scooter," Aggarwal said in the video message.

Ola shares are about 40 per cent lower than their all-time high and 30 per cent higher than their all-time low. It closed at 95.15 per share today.

On Independence Day this year, Ola Electric, which was then in the news cycle for its much-awaited IPO, unveiled three models of electric bikes - Roadster Pro, Roadster, and Roadster X. It had also indicated the integration of Ola's own batteries in its vehicles starting the first quarter of the next financial year.

Incorporated in 2017, it delivered Ola's first electric vehicle scooter, the Ola S1 Pro, in December 2021. (ANI)

