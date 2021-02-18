Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Online learning platform Oliveboard has recently partnered with the ECGC (Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India) body to launch a pre-examination training (PET) for marginalized aspirants before the upcoming ECGC PO exam.

Spread across six days from 15th to 20th February, PET will target students from SC/ST backgrounds and give them a basic grounding in the study material for ECGC PO prior to the exam.

The ECGC PO exam is scheduled for March 14, 2021. Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (ECGC) is a government firm that provides export credit insurance support to Indian exporters and is controlled by the Ministry of Commerce. The recruitment drive is conducted to fill 59 vacancies, out of which, 25 vacancies are for the unreserved category, 16 for OBC, 9 for SC, 5 for EWS, and 4 for ST.

Oliveboard Co-founder, Abhishek Patil says, "Banks & Government Bodies typically conduct free training programs for minority community aspirants a few weeks prior to their entrance exam. We are delighted to partner with ECGC to provide students everywhere with a quality training experience that they can take from the safety of their homes."

Abhishek further adds, "Online Learning allows candidates from SC/ST, EWS and other underprivileged communities to access quality coaching services that transcend geographical and socio-cultural barriers.

Particularly in these trying post-pandemic times, we are proud to create learning opportunities that help marginalized students have the same chance to ace the exam as anyone else."

ECGC PO process involves an online exam followed by an interview of the candidates shortlisted based on their performance in the exam. The exam will be conducted at 20 centers, i.e, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Indore, Nagpur, Kolkata, Varanasi, Bhubaneshwar, Raipur, Guwahati, Chennai, Coimbatore, Bangalore, Kochi, Hyderabad, Vizag, Delhi, Chandigarh, Kanpur, and Jaipur.

Founded in 2012, Oliveboard is an online learning and assessment platform that helps students prepare for MBA, banking, SSC, insurance, railway, and government job exams. A mix of pre-recorded lectures, comprehensive learning material, and live video sessions allow students to prepare from anywhere with just their phone/laptop and an internet connection. Oliveboard's services are primarily aimed at students in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities who lack easy access to quality training facilities.

Many of the course videos and notes are free to access, while other courses can be accessed at prices that range between INR 500 and INR 16000. Through an adaptive engine that identifies gaps in a student's learning and a benchmarking system that helps students gauge their performance against others in India, Oliveboard aims to 'personalize education through technology'.

