New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI/SRV): The popular competition series Olympia Weekend recently hosted the 5th Indian edition of Amateur Olympia at the iconic BEC (Bombay Exhibition Centre) from the 28th to the 30th of October. Amateur Olympia 2022 saw participation from a strong line of athletes across India and other Asian countries, competing in the following categories: Men's Bodybuilding, Men's Classic Physique, Men's Physique, Women's Figure, Women's Bikini, Women's Physique, Women's Fitness and Women's Wellness. For each overall division, 3 IIFB (International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness) Pro Cards were awarded, making a total of 24 IFBBPro Cards given out during the event. *

One of the highlights of the event was the gold-medal-winning moment of the popular bodybuilder and fitness enthusiast, Vaishali Bhoir Sonalker, in the Women's Bikini category Vaishali won this segment of the competition against a formidable cohort of female athletes with elite fitness levels. Along with bagging the gold medal in the Women's Bikini category Vaishali also took home the Pro Cards in the category. She is the only Indian woman to win a Pro Card in Bikini Fitness.

Amateur Olympia 2022 is one of the major events, in the calendar of the fitness and bodybuilding community, that aims to give a platform to aspiring athletes to showcase their prowess and take their careers to global platforms. With an increasing fitness consciousness across India and worldwide, premium events such as the Amateur Olympia, powered by the reputed Olympia Weekend, have seen a rise in interest from both sports enthusiasts, and the public in general, for viewing purposes.

Rejoicing her victory at the renowned event on October 30th, Vaishali said, "I am too moved to speak at length about this achievement. Amateur Olympia is not only a huge platform to win but also an indicator of the journey ahead. The only thing I can say is that this recognition will power my endeavours ahead and motivate me to work harder and harder. The hidden component that fuels my drive to train is the dream to represent Indian women on the world stage of bodybuilding and redefining what Indian beauty is. I want to use my platform to promote nutrition and fitness among women so that many more competent women can join the world stage of sports."

Vaishali, coming from a humble Maharashtrian family, has successfully competed in several international competitions, beating the odds and raising the bar of excellence among top female athletes.

