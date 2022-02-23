New Delhi/ Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Omaxe Ltd., one of India's leading real estate companies, has on-boarded Eastin Hotel and Eastin Easy, the 4-star and 3-star brands of hotels by Absolute Hotel Services, to manage & operate 540 serviced apartments in its project Omaxe Hazratganj in Lucknow.

This is Absolute Hotel Services (AHS), one of Asia's leading hospitality management companies, first foray in the emerging North Indian market. The company operates 11 properties across West and East India. Atharva Hotel Superfluities is a Bridge company that has brought together AHS and Omaxe.

Spread across 4.13 Lakh sq. ft., the G+12 storeyed Omaxe Hazratganj in Gomti Nagar extension will have space for retail, food court, multiplex and serviced apartments. The serviced apartments would be operated as international hotels, the largest one in Lucknow, making it a destination in itself.

Commenting on the development, Jatin Goel, Director, Omaxe Ltd. said, "This association with Absolute Hotel Services is another step in our endeavour to provide to our patrons the best-in-class international services. Lucknow is one of most visited cities in North India for purposes ranging from business to healthcare, tourism, education etc., and Omaxe Hazratganj, located in an emerging commercial and institutional hub, will cater to all kinds of consuming class."

Prawal Choudhary, Director-Business Development, AHS India said, "This association with Omaxe heralds us into the league of scale and magnitude. Sensing an enormous opportunity, Omaxe Hazratganj has the confluence of two Brands, Eastin Hotel and Eastin Easy, expanding diversity in offerings, both product and services, thus substantiating our brand essence of providing 'value for all occasions' and quality."

A multitude of offerings, ranging from a plethora of room options, all day multi-cuisine restaurant, contemporary bar and a microbrewery, fitness center, spa, swimming pool and huge banquets along with Club Membership will be provided to the patrons.

Omaxe Hazratganj is a part of an integrated township in Gomti Nagar Extension, an upcoming hotspot in Lucknow. The project is located along Shaheed Path Road, the semi-circular road around main Lucknow - connecting Kanpur Road with Raebareli Road, Sultanpur Road and Faizabad Road thereby enabling in the smooth movement of people and goods; and also, with the International Airport. Aided and supported by corporates in IT/BFSI, healthcare and education sectors and the Government's infrastructure developments like CG City, cancer Hospital, Cricket Stadium, Police Headquarters etc., the region is becoming the latest attraction for commercial, residential, malls and hospitality activities in Lucknow.

With 127.89 million sq. ft. of delivered space in real estate and construction contracting (as on December 31, 2021), Omaxe is today one of India's leading and trusted real estate companies. The brand 'Omaxe' was founded in 1987 by visionary first-generation entrepreneur & civil engineer Mr. Rohtas Goel to undertake construction and contracting business. Subsequently, the company diversified into the real estate sector in 2001 and got listed on both stock exchanges (BSE and NSE) in 2007.

Today, the company is present in 27 cities across 8 states namely Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Himachal Pradesh and possesses a diversified product portfolio that includes Hi-Tech Townships, Integrated Townships, Group Housing, and shopping malls, Office Spaces, SCOs and Hotel. It is currently undertaking 21 real estate projects - 3 Group Housing, 12 Townships, 6 Commercial Malls/office spaces/Hotels/SCOs. The company has also successfully blended business excellence with social commitment. The company through Omaxe Foundation takes up many CSR projects in the field of health, education, community development, etc.

AHS is the fastest growing hospitality management/branding company in Asia and Europe with an ever-expanding geographic portfolio of hotels, resorts and serviced residences. Head quartered in Bangkok, Thailand with regional offices in Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Hong Kong, India and Europe with more expansions planned, AHS and its brands have resonated with investors and consumers contributing value to all stakeholders. Covering the luxury to economy segments through its brands U Hotels & Resorts, Eastin Grand Hotels & Resorts, Eastin Hotels, Resorts & Residences and Eastin Easy. AHS also has the right to manage hotels under Travelodge brand under Travelodge Thailand and Vienna House brand under Vienna House Asia. AHS is an affiliate company of U City Public Company which is a Thailand public listed global capital allocator.

