VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19: Sapna Katwala Khan, a seasoned media professional with over 20 years of experience and a decade-long stint at ZEE, is redefining the landscape of radio marketing worldwide through her company, On Air Media.

Also Read | Sarath Kumar Praises Vicky Kaushal-Starrer 'Chhaava', Says 'Patriotism, Valour and Quest for Swaraj Evoked and Kindled the Emotions of Swaraj'.

As a trailblazer in the industry, Sapna has not only mastered the art of radio marketing--an avenue often overlooked in today's digital era--but has also managed to create unprecedented buzz with her latest campaign for Pooja Entertainment's upcoming film, Mere Husband Ki Biwi and Diljit Dosanjh's Tension.

What sets Sapna apart is her ability to seamlessly balance her professional ambitions with her responsibilities as a wife and mother. Her journey from corporate media to entrepreneurship has been nothing short of inspirational. "Being a woman, a daughter, a wife, a mother, and a media entrepreneur is a juggling act, but passion keeps me going," she says.

Also Read | 'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' Season 1 Finale: From Time-Loop Twist to Aunt May's Big Secret, 8 Mind-Blowing Revelations Packed in Final Two Episodes of Disney+ Show! (SPOILER ALERT).

Her latest campaign for Mere Husband Ki Biwi has proven to be a game-changer. Sapna orchestrated exclusive radio station visits with Bollywood's A-list stars--Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh. The campaign brought a refreshing, interactive element to film promotions, engaging audiences directly through the power of radio and reinvigorating its relevance in the industry.

"This campaign was about more than just promoting a film; it was about reigniting the charm of radio as a marketing medium," Sapna explains. "Radio offers an intimacy and immediacy that digital platforms often miss, and seeing the stars connect with their fans live on air was truly magical."

Through On Air Media, Sapna has played a crucial role in promoting some of the biggest Bollywood hits, including Stree 2, Tauba Tauba the most trending song from the film Bad Newz, Crew, Skyforce, Badshah's Paani Paani & Morni and more. Her expertise extends beyond films, having worked closely with leading music labels such as Saregama Music, Tips Music, Times Music, Universal Music, Jjust Music and Himesh Reshammiya Melodies on film and non film music and also promoting it across radio stations in India & Internationally.

In addition to film and music promotions, On Air Media has successfully collaborated with top brands like Saregama Carvaan , Godrej Capital and World Pickle Ball League creating tailored marketing campaigns that leverage the power of radio to reach a diverse audience.

Standing as the only company currently specializing in radio marketing, On Air Media offers innovative solutions that merge traditional media with contemporary storytelling. Sapna's pioneering vision has proven that radio isn't a dying medium--it's simply waiting for the right strategy to make it resonate with today's audience.

As the entertainment industry evolves, Sapna Katwala Khan is setting new benchmarks, proving that determination, creativity, and balance can lead to groundbreaking success.

About On Air Media:

On Air Media is a leading-edge marketing agency specializing in radio promotions worldwide for the entertainment industry. Founded by industry veteran Sapna Katwala Khan, the company brings innovative, personalized campaigns to life. With promotions for over 100 films, including major hits, On Air Media has solidified its position as the go-to agency for radio marketing. The company works with top music labels like Saregama Music, Tips Music, Times Music, Universal Music, Jjust Music and Himesh Reshammiya Melodies, along with renowned brands such as Saregama Carvaan and Godrej Capital.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)