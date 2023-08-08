India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], August 8: Vascular Society of India, founded on 6th August 1994 in Chennai, today, celebrated the National Vascular Day across the nation. On this occasion, a walkathon was organised in 26 cities across India to spread awareness by a message of 'Walk a Mile to Live with a Smile' with a theme - Amputation FREE India. The Walkathon started from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, encircled the India Gate and reached back at the National Stadium.

Following the vision of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a Fit India, the VSI organised the WALKATHON with an aim to bring the national focus on promoting healthcare, awareness, and timely interventions to prevent conditions that could lead to lower limb amputations (diabetes, smoking, hypertension and high cholesterol).

Vascular Society of India’s Achievements!

* The World Federation of Vascular Societies (of which VSI is a member) stands with our fellow medical specialists, surgeons, interventionalists, nurses and allied health professionals who work for the sanctity and preservation of human life.

* VSI has presence and members pan India and today the total strength is over 700 members, which makes it one of the biggest Chapter in the world.

* VSI members ever since its inception are continuously working towards saving the legs of patients to prevent amputation.

* VSI today is one of the most sought-after body in the Health Industry.

Dr Tapish Sahu, Secretary, Vascular Society of India said, “Our Mission is to Promote Healthier Communities through comprehensive Vascular Health Care Delivery System resulting in Amputation FREE India. We are very encouraged to see the pan India response. Today on the National Vascular Day, Walkathon has taken place simultaneously in 26 cities across the nation, where over 8,000 enthusiastic participants joined with great fervour.” Other noted Vascular surgeons present on this occasion to lend their support to the initiative were Dr VS Bedi, Dr Col. Kumud Rai, Dr Rajiv Parakh, Dr Tarun Grover, Dr Sandeep Agarwal, Dr Ajay Yadav, Dr Ravul Jindal and Dr Apurva Srivastava (Treasurer, VSI)

This national drive becomes more relevant in today’s times, when India is becoming the diabetic capital of the world. More and more population is at the risk of preventable amputations because of unhealthy lifestyle and diet. This is an effort to create nationwide awareness, so that these amputations can be prevented by lifestyle changes, and if at all the need arises, treatment can be done early, thus preserving their quality of life.

Vascular Day Walkathon in 26 Cities

- UT: Delhi

- J&K: Jammu

- UT: Chandigarh

- Rajasthan: Jaipur

- Uttrakhand: Dehradun

- Karnataka: Bangalore; Mysore

- Telengana: Hyderabad

- Andhra Pradesh: Vishakhapatnam (Vizag)

- Gujarat: Ahmedabad Surat, Baroda, Rajkot

- Kerala: Trivandrum; Kochi Calicut (Kozhikode)

- Maharashtra: Mumbai; Nashik, Pune, Nagpur

- Tamil Nadu: Chennai; Madurai; Trichy; Vellore

- West Bengal: Kolkata

- Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow

Vascular Society of India

Vision

· Embrace the latest technology to achieve acceptable standards of complete well-being among patients with vascular ailments.

Objectives

· Spread awareness of Vascular Surgeons and Vascular Diseases: One of the major challenges ahead is to develop awareness among healthcare providers and also the general population.

Common symptoms of vascular diseases are:

· Leg swelling

· Sudden occurrence of pain/discolouration in legs

· Non healing wounds

· Gangrene

· Visible, dilated veins

If you have any of the above symptoms, consult your nearest Vascular and Endovascular Surgeon at the earliest. They know your blood vessels the best and provide the most comprehensive care for your limbs.

For details, please visit https://vascularsocietyofindia.com/

