Business News | On World Environment Day, Bisleri International Mobilises Communities Across Central and South India to Act Against Plastic Pollution

NewsVoir

Mysore (Karnataka) [India], June 6: Bisleri International marked World Environment Day 2026 through a series of on-ground activities with citizens and communities across South & Central India. Under its Bottles for Change programme for plastic waste management, Bisleri mobilised communities, government departments, defence establishments, educational institutions, and civil society organisations across Pondicherry, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, and Chhattisgarh. Collectively, the campaign recovered over 18 metric tonnes of plastic waste, turning responsibility into shared action.

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Mr K. Ganesh, Director - Sustainability & Corporate Affairs, Bisleri International, said, "Managing plastic waste demands grassroots solutions. Through Bottles for Change, we have always sought to raise awareness and create pathways for communities to adopt responsible plastic use and disposal. From cleanup drives in Pondicherry to awareness campaigns in Kerala, we remain committed to scaling this mission and are grateful to every partner who continues to make it possible."

In Pondicherry, Bisleri partnered with Sri Venkateshwaraa College of Engineering and Technology for a rally advocating a plastic-free society. Alongside this, a collection drive was conducted at Sri Venkateshwaraa Dental College during which 520 kg of plastic waste was collected. Both activities together engaged 250 participants.

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The campaign's geographic reach was the widest in Tamil Nadu. A total of 150 saplings were planted around local ponds as part of a tree plantation campaign conducted in partnership with the Tiruvallur Urban local Bodies and clean-up drives were initiated at Pulicat Bird Sanctuary in partnership with Forest Department and Pollution Control Board, Tiruvallur. Cleanup drives in Ooty from Kallar check post to Barliyar Brigde and Vellingiri Hills recovered over 850 kg of plastic waste.

In Coimbatore, a Climate Corridor event at AIC-Rise, in partnership with the Rathinam Group of Institutions, drew 200 participants. In Trichy, Bisleri partnered with the City Corporation and YI-CII to install waste collection bins. A similar initiative was carried out in Dindigul in collaboration with the Pollution Control Board and the District Administration to promote responsible plastic waste management.

In Karnataka, A large-scale cleanup drive in partnership with CII and Mysore Corporation mobilised 2,000 citizens and recovered 15,000 kg of plastic waste. A collection drive at the Karnataka Police Academy engaged 300 personnel. Cleanup and plantation drives at Hoodi Lake and Nexus Mall resulted in the collection of 600 Kg of plastic waste and planting of 100 saplings, respectively.

In Chhattisgarh, in collaboration with the Chhattisgarsh Forest Department set up a Bottles for Change exhibition stall at Nandanvan Jungle Safari in Raipur, attracting around 2,000 visitors. At the same venue, a cleanup and plantation drive engaged 100 participants, who collectively planted 100 saplings.

Hyderabad and Vizag anchored the campaign across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. A door-to-door awareness campaign in partnership with Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad reached 5,000 households, while a Bottles for Change exhibition stall at Aparna RWA engaged 500 residents. A collection drive conducted with Samprabhav Foundation and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University recovered an impressive 2,000 kg of plastic waste.

In Calicut, Kerala, the campaign concluded with a seminar and rally on plastic waste management. Organised in partnership with Farook College and NSS, the event saw the participation of 250 students and community members.

The World Environment Day activities by Bisleri are a part of Bisleri's ongoing Bottles for Change programme reaffirming the organisation's commitment to a cleaner, greener and more sustainable future. Thus far, Bottles for Change has reached over 10 million people nationwide and raised awareness about plastic waste segregation and recycling in a bid to promote effective plastic waste management.

About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe, and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Rev, Bisleri Spyci Jeera, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating a greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation, and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

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