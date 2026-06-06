Business News | On World Environment Day, Navigate with Ketaki Sane Launches Nav Nisarga and #OKA Movement to Promote Waste Segregation and Sustainable Living

VMPL

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], June 6: Coinciding with World Environment Day, Navigate with Ketaki Sane (NWKS) has announced the launch of Nav Nisarga, a new vertical dedicated to environmental awareness, sustainability, and citizen-led action. More than just a content initiative, Nav Nisarga aims to transform meaningful conversations into a movement that encourages individuals to take responsibility for the environment through simple, practical actions at home.

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Founded by brand consultant, author, and podcast host Ketaki Sane, NWKS is built around its guiding philosophy, "Look Inward, Lead Forward." With over 15 years of experience across pharmaceutical marketing, branding, and storytelling, Ketaki has consistently focused on helping people discover clarity and purpose through thoughtful conversations. Through her podcast platform and her self-discovery journal Navigate Yourself, she has explored themes of awareness, leadership, and personal growth.

The inspiration behind Nav Nisarga came from two podcast conversations that left a lasting impact. While an episode on rainwater harvesting encouraged Ketaki to reflect on environmental responsibility, a subsequent discussion featuring noted waste-management expert Ramdas Kokare inspired her to take action. Widely recognised for his work in waste segregation, biomining, and sustainable waste-management projects across Maharashtra, Kokare has played a significant role in transforming communities through practical environmental solutions. His work on initiatives such as the Adharwadi Zero Waste Segregation Project, the Vengurle Pattern, and successful interventions in Dapoli, Karjat, and Matheran demonstrated how change begins when communities participate.

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"What started as a podcast conversation became a personal awakening," says Ketaki Sane. "One conversation made me look inward, and another inspired me to move forward. Nav Nisarga is my commitment to doing my bit for nature while encouraging others to do the same."

At the heart of Nav Nisarga is #OKA, a public-awareness campaign developed by NYB, the brand consulting wing of NAVIGATE. The campaign takes its name from Ola Kachara (wet waste) and uses the acronym OKA to spark conversations around household waste segregation, composting, and sustainable living. The campaign asks a simple but powerful question:

"Is your wet waste disposal truly OKA?"

Designed specifically for everyday social media users, #OKA aims to convert awareness into action. Through podcast conversations, social media content, and expert-led discussions, the campaign seeks to inspire people to begin segregating waste at home, start composting, and responsibly manage plastic and paper waste. The larger objective is to make #OKA a viral social movement that encourages citizens to adopt sustainable habits one household at a time.

The launch is particularly relevant as Maharashtra continues to face growing waste-management challenges. While environmental discussions often focus on policy-level interventions, Nav Nisarga seeks to highlight the role individuals can play in creating meaningful change. By promoting practical solutions and accessible knowledge, the initiative hopes to bridge the gap between awareness and action.

Nav Nisarga also expands NAVIGATE's broader SANE framework, which includes Success Stories, Awareness, Nav Nisarga, and Entrepreneurs. Through this new vertical, NWKS aims to bring together sustainability advocates, home-composting enthusiasts, recycling innovators, conscious brands, environmental experts, and creators who are passionate about building a cleaner future.

With the launch of Nav Nisarga and the #OKA movement, Navigate with Ketaki Sane is inviting citizens, sustainability-focused founders, environmental professionals, and content creators to join a growing community dedicated to environmental responsibility. Guided by its philosophy of "Look Inward, Lead Forward," the platform hopes to inspire a shift from conversation to action and prove that meaningful environmental change often begins at home.

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