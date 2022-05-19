Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson today announced the launch of icare4u, a comprehensive program to support the mental and physical health of millions of Indians affected by disorders caused by excessive inflammation.1-4 The innovative program is being launched at a critical time, with many Indians overwhelmed by the ongoing pandemic and finding it even harder to cope with debilitating conditions that affect the skin, joints and gastrointestinal system. Janssen India's Head of Medical Affairs, Dr Jitendra Dixit said that conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthropathy and inflammatory bowel disease had a "huge toll" on the mental and physical health of those affected.5,6 Research shows that people living with inflammatory disorders are at increased risk of depression and anxiety, with those most affected also experiencing worse disease activity.7 "At Janssen, we are committed to improving the lives of people living with chronic immunological disorders through the provision of high-quality information and support with our new icare4u program," said Dr Dixit. In India, 5.2 per cent people are living with rheumatoid arthritis,1 6 per cent suffer from axial spondyloarthropathy,2 up to 2.8 per cent people live with psoriasis,3 of which 5 to 10 per cent develop psoriatic arthritis,2 and around 16.2 per 100,000 population live with inflammatory bowel diseases such as ulterativecolitiis and Crohn's disease.4 Research reveals that up to four-in-ten people with rheumatoid arthritis suffer from depression and one-in-four are affected by anxiety.8,9 Half of those living with psoriatic arthritis,10 two thirds of those with axial spondyloarthropathy11 and a third of those with inflammatory bowel disease12 are affected by depression. Understanding the challenges faced by patients and caregivers, the icare4u program offers support tools to help navigate the health challenges many people affected by these conditions face. The icare4u program features a dedicated website, with comprehensive information about the diseases, videos with medical experts, and a social media community for patients and caregivers on Facebook and YouTube. The information and support tools provided are specific to rheumatoid arthritis, axial spondyloarthropathy, psoriatic arthritis, psoriasis, ulcerative colitis and Chron's disease. For more information on icare4u, please visit our Facebook page, YouTube channel and Website https://www.icare4u.health/.

References:

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Spotted on Geekbench: Report.

1. International Journal of Rheumatic Diseases 2016; 19: 440-451.2. Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases 2018;77:1735-1736.3. Indian J Med Res. 2017 Aug; 146(2): 147-149.4. Lancet Gastroenterol Hepatol 2020; 5: 17-305. J Rheumatol Suppl. 2011 Nov; 88: 55-61.6. Front Psychiatry. 2019; 10: 131.7. Autoimmune Diseases. Curr Top BehavNeurosci. 2017;31:139-1548. Rheumatology 2013.52(12):2136-2148.9. International journal of rheumatic diseases. 2016;19: 440-451.10. Clin Rheumatol 2020;39: 217-225.11. Arthritis Res Ther. 2018; 20: 140.12. Indian J Gastroenterol. 2018.37(4):307-312.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes: 5 Times the Actress Went Horribly Wrong With Her Fashion Choices (View Pics).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)