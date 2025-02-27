NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 27: One Electric today announced the launch of the KRIDN X, their new model for the commuter motorcycle market, aimed at both urban and rural commuters.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh 2025 Concludes: PM Narendra Modi Thanks Centre, UP Govt and Prayagraj Locals, Says 'Unite and Come Together for the Maha Yagya of a Viksit Bharat' (See Pics).

Built on six years of experience, KRIDN X is the result of over 2,000 vehicles running across multiple countries in Africa and India, accumulating millions of kilometres of real-world data.

Gaurav Uppal, CEO One Electric, shares, "Our past experience in successfully running our electric motorcycles across varied road conditions, driving habits, geographies and use cases, led us to the development of KRIDN X. While our flagship model, KRIDN, met all expectations and requirements of the riders, we realized that three important factors will be required to scale operations to a larger level globally. Quality, Affordability and Range.

Also Read | Punjab FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming Online on JioHotstar: Watch Telecast of PFC vs FCG Match in Indian Super League 11 on TV and Online.

The mass market requires a more affordable motorcycle, with the option for extended range of up to 200 Km per day, without the need for charging or battery swapping. This is to be delivered with the same high torque and build quality."

CTO One Electric Abhijeet Shah further adds, "KRIDN X was specifically developed to achieve the 3 objectives of Quality, Price and Range. Over the last 2 years of development, we worked extensively with top OE suppliers to get the best quality components at a more affordable price point. We are proud to say that we have achieved 100% Localisation of our bike. This has made it possible for us to offer warranty of upto 4 years and 60,000 Kms.

The market has now understood and accepted the advantages an EV over ICE vehicles, and the data shows that the EV scooter segment has now reached almost 20% of the total scooter market. However, the same cannot be said for the EV motorcycle segment which has only around 1% market penetration, as there are no products which cater to the specific needs of this market segment. We see this gap as a huge opportunity for our bike and having considered all the requirements of this market have designed the KRIDN X accordingly. Our target is to achieve 30,000 units per month sales in the coming 3 years and become the preferred choice for EV motorcycles in India."

KRIDN X claims to have high torque, sufficient for heavy load operations of upto 225 Kgs, easily handling the high gradients present in the cities. Even though KRIDN X offers sufficient range for all intra city operations, the company does have provisions for swapping their batteries in case of specific user requirements.

One Electric plans to roll out their electric motorcycle, The KRIDN X, in Delhi NCR & Pune in the first phase in April this year. Thereafter, they will gradually expand their network across the country in a phased manner.

"We believe that having a great product is not enough. Excellent after sales service and easily available, affordable spare parts are equally important for our customers confidence. Our strategy will be to focus on working with select B2B companies, along with limited numbers for direct consumers. Thereafter we will gradually expand operations, while ensuring that all our customers are delighted with their vehicles. We are confident that the KRIDN X will be well received and create a niche for itself," added Gaurav Uppal.

One Electric Motorcycles was established in 2019, and has various design patents of their two wheelers, which are completely made in India. Other than operations in India and multiple countries in Africa, the company is also evaluating the US, Europe and South East Asian markets in the near future.

contact@oneelectric.in, oneelectric.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)