Business News | One Year of Bellance: From Vision to Three Operational Outlets, with London Debut Headlining a 12-Salon Roadmap for 2026

SMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 19: Bellance Salon recently marked its first anniversary, celebrating a year that saw the brand transition from a founding concept to a recognised name in luxury beauty with three operational outlets and nine months of active trading. Following the successful establishment of flagship sanctuaries in Whitefield and Indiranagar in Bengaluru and Sector 21-C in Faridabad, the brand has announced an ambitious expansion roadmap featuring Bellance Nails, a professional academy, and its entry into the UK market.

Also Read | How Brain-guided Hearing Aids May One Day Help Users.

Built on a vision to fuse international styling artistry with Ayurvedic-inspired rituals, Bellance plans to scale to 12 operational outlets by December 2026, including its global debut in London. This growth follows strong early performance, with all existing outlets reaching operating breakeven and maintaining a client retention rate exceeding 50 per cent.

From Vision to Three Operational Outlets in Year One

Also Read | ‘Overacting ke 50 Paise Katenge’ Bangladesh Players Troll Mohammad Rizwan With Bollywood One-Liner in Sylhet Test (Watch Video).

The Bellance journey began in May 2025, led by founders Ramesh Tammana, Sushant Mehta, and Varun Thakur. By October 2025, the brand launched its first two outlets in Whitefield, Bengaluru, and Sector 21-C, Faridabad. Designed as sanctuaries blending modern aesthetics with Indian sensibilities, the spaces quickly established Bellance in the premium beauty segment.

This momentum continued in early 2026 with the opening of a third outlet on 12th Main, Indiranagar. In twelve months, Bellance has grown from a blueprint to a multi-city operation, with several more openings in motion.

Hair Colour and Treatments -- The Signature Draw

The brand's growth is anchored by its hero offering: a sophisticated menu of hair colour and restorative treatments. From bespoke balayage and corrective colour to bond-building and Ayurvedic-inspired scalp rituals, Bellance has positioned itself as a technical leader in hair artistry. This focus on craft has driven strong weekly bookings and repeat business across all three outlets.

"At the one-year mark, our focus remains firmly on the integrity of the craft," says Sushant Mehta, Founder of Bellance. "We didn't set out to build just another salon chain; we wanted a space where global techniques, like precision balayage, could coexist with the wisdom of Ayurvedic-inspired hair care. Our first year was about grounding the brand in quality and building a culture of artistry that resonates with clients. Year two is about carrying that standard to new territories without compromising on a single snip or shade."

CLIENT TESTIMONIAL

"The aesthetic ambience at Bellance is matched only by their professional artistry. I went for a Kerastase spa and haircut, and the results were amazing -- my hair has never felt healthier or fresher."

-- Harsh Gupta, Bellance Salon, Indiranagar

Year Two -- A Busy Eight Months Ahead

As Bellance enters its second year, the brand is shifting focus towards rapid but disciplined scaling. Supporting this expansion is Bellance OS, a proprietary self-learning operating system designed to automate bookings, inventory, and payments while enabling real-time intelligence. Currently being refined across the network, the platform will help ensure operational consistency and DPDP compliance as the brand grows.

The roadmap for the remainder of 2026 includes:

- Global Debut: Later in 2026, Bellance will open its first international outlet in London, marking the brand's first step towards a global presence.

- Dedicated Nail Salons: By the end of May 2026, three Bellance Nails locations will launch at DLF Midtown (Delhi), Zora Mall (Raipur), and Indirapuram (Delhi NCR).

- Bellance Academy: In June 2026, a full-format salon will open alongside Bellance Academy, a professional development hub for stylists, therapists, and salon entrepreneurs.

- Domestic Expansion: Two franchise sign-ups are confirmed for Bengaluru, with discussions underway in Guwahati, South India, and Delhi NCR.

"Year one was about proving the concept; year two is about scale," says Co-founder Ramesh Tammana. "By maintaining strict discipline as we expand from three to 12 outlets by December, we are preparing Bellance for long-term saturation across India's metros, including Hyderabad and Delhi NCR. The London debut is particularly significant -- it is our opportunity to showcase Indian-founded luxury on the world stage."

FRANCHISEE TESTIMONIAL

"Partnering with Bellance during its inaugural year has been an exercise in operational excellence. The brand's focus on technical training and standardised protocols allowed us to reach operating breakeven ahead of schedule while building a loyal client base in Whitefield. It is a partnership defined by professional support and a shared commitment to quality."

-- Bellance Salon Franchisee, Whitefield

About Bellance Salon

Operated by Bellance India Pvt. Ltd., Bellance Salon is an emerging luxury beauty and wellness brand that harmonises global styling expertise with Ayurvedic-inspired wellness rituals. Founded in 2025 by Sushant Mehta, Ramesh Tammana, and Varun Thakur, the brand currently operates three premium outlets in Bengaluru and Faridabad, with a focus on high-end hair colour, bespoke treatments, and holistic care.

Website: https://bellancesalon.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bellancesalon/

Podcast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7hJDpjG4MZ8&t=17s

PR Team

Bellance India Pvt. Ltd.

+91-95-4059-4059

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)