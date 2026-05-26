Business News | OnePlus Pad 4 - Launch Date, Full Specs, and Price in India

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 26: The OnePlus Pad 4 enters the premium tablet space in India with a starting price of Rs. 59,999, positioning itself as a powerful all round device for work and entertainment. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and paired with 8 GB RAM, it is designed to handle heavy multitasking, streaming, and productivity tasks with ease. Its massive 13.2-inch 3.4K 144 Hz display delivers a smooth and immersive viewing experience, while the 13,380 mAh battery ensures long lasting usage without frequent charging.

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You can check out the OnePlus Pad 4 or similar tablets at any Bajaj Finance partner store across 4,000+ cities in India. Visit your nearest store to get a hands on experience before you buy. Shop for this tablet on Easy EMIs from Bajaj Finance and make your purchase more affordable than ever.

OnePlus Pad 4 - Specs and features at a glance

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The OnePlus Pad 4 feels like a simple mix of work and entertainment in one place. It is built to keep things smooth whether you are watching, browsing, or getting work done, with a big screen, strong performance, and battery life that easily lasts through the day.

Here are the key specs of the OnePlus Pad 4:

* 13.2-inch 3.4K LCD display

* 144 Hz refresh rate

* Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor

* 8 GB RAM

* 13 MP rear camera

* 8 MP front camera

* 13,380 mAh battery

* Super VOOC fast charging

* Premium slim metal design

Below are the key highlights that define how the OnePlus Pad 4 performs in everyday use, from its display and speed to battery life and overall usability.

A screen that pulls you in

The OnePlus Pad 4 features a 13.2-inch 3.4K LCD panel with a 144 Hz refresh rate, offering sharp visuals and smooth motion. The large screen enhances productivity, reading, and streaming experiences, though it lacks OLED contrast. It still delivers strong brightness and clarity for indoor and outdoor usage scenarios.

Power that does not slow down

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 built on a 3 nm process, the tablet delivers flagship-level performance. Multitasking, heavy productivity apps, and gaming run smoothly. The combination of efficient architecture and 8 GB RAM ensures stable performance without noticeable lag in everyday use cases.

Cameras made for both calls and clicks

The tablet includes a 13 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera. While not designed for photography, it handles document scanning, video calls, and casual captures effectively. The front camera placement supports clear online meetings, making it suitable for work and remote collaboration needs.

Battery that keeps going and going

With a massive 13,380 mAh battery, the OnePlus Pad 4 is built for extended usage. It easily lasts through long workdays, streaming sessions, and browsing. Super VOOC charging ensures faster top-ups, reducing downtime significantly despite the large battery capacity inside the device.

Built for big-screen comfort

The OnePlus Pad 4 maintains a slim tablet profile despite its large display and battery. The build feels premium and sturdy, designed for long usage sessions. However, its size makes one-handed use impractical, positioning it clearly as a desk or lap-based productivity device.

OnePlus Pad 4 - Is it worth the price?

If you want a tablet that can handle work, entertainment, and multitasking without slowing down, the OnePlus Pad 4 is built for that kind of usage. Priced at Rs. 59,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, the OnePlus Pad 4 focuses on delivering a smooth, large-screen experience rather than just basic tablet features.

Its 13.2-inch 3.4K 144 Hz display makes everything look sharp and fluid, while the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 ensures strong performance for heavy apps, browsing, and streaming. The massive 13380 mAh battery easily supports long hours of use, making it a reliable daily device for productivity and media.

Disclaimer: Prices may change based on availability, offers, and location. Please check the latest price before buying.

Buy OnePlus Pad 4 on Easy EMIs from Bajaj Finance

Upgrading to a premium tablet like the OnePlus Pad 4 becomes easier when you do not have to pay the full Rs. 59,999 upfront. With Bajaj Finance Easy EMIs, you can convert the cost into simple monthly instalments and enjoy a smooth, powerful tablet experience without stretching your budget. It is a practical way to own a high performance device with flexible repayment options. You can also explore the latest summer offers on Bajaj Finance to get the best deal.

Steps to buy on Easy EMIs:

1. Visit a nearby Bajaj Finance partner store2. Ask for Easy EMI options on the OnePlus Pad 43. Check available offers such as low down payment or zero down payment options4. Select a repayment tenure ranging from 3 to 60 months as per your comfort5. Complete the purchase and take home your new OnePlus Pad 4 without paying the full amount upfront

The OnePlus Pad 4 delivers strong performance, a large immersive display, and long lasting battery life, making it ideal for work and entertainment. Shop on Easy EMIs from Bajaj Finance for a simple, flexible, and affordable upgrade today.

Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in

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