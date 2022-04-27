New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Equinor ASA, the Norwegian state-owned multinational energy company, for collaboration in the areas of exploration and production (E&P) and clean energy, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said on Wednesday.

Equinor is the leading operator on the Norwegian continental shelf, present in around 30 countries worldwide.

Also Read | YSR Congress President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy Exhorts His … – Latest Tweet by PTI News.

The MoU was inked on April 26 in New Delhi for collaboration and partnership in areas of upstream exploration and production, midstream, downstream and clean energy options, including Carbon Capture Utilisation & Sequestration (CCUS), the ministry said in a statement.

The agreement was signed during the visit of a high-level delegation of Norway to India. Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt, ONGC CMD Alka Mittal and Executive Vice President of Equinor Irene Rummelhoff were present at the agreement-signing ceremony.

Also Read | Tecno Phantom X Premium Smartphone To Be Launched in India on April 29, 2022.

As per the agreement, both ONGC and Equinor will collaborate with each other in the field of upstream oil and gas, midstream, marketing and trading, besides exploring further options in low carbon fuel, renewables, Carbon Capture Storage (CCS) as well as Carbon Capture Utilisation and Sequestration (CCUS) opportunities in India."The MoU is valid for two years under which both companies have agreed to work together in the areas identified," the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)