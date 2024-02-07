Betul (Goa) [India], February 7 (ANI): The ONGC Pavilion at India Energy Week 2024 emerged as a focal point in India's energy transformation, spotlighting ONGC's pivotal role in shaping the nation's energy landscape.

According to a press release, with a digital exhibit that encapsulates ONGC's commitment to sustainable energy practices, the Energy Maharatna sets a clear vision for the future of energy in India.

Proudly announcing its ambition to achieve Net Zero (Scope I & Scope II) emissions by 2038, ONGC underscores its dedication to environmental responsibility, setting a new standard for the industry.

The pavilion showcases ONGC's automatic onshore drilling rigs, highlighting the company's cutting-edge technology and innovation in drilling operations.

These rigs exemplify ONGC's commitment to efficiency, safety, and environmental sustainability in onshore exploration endeavors.

In addition, the pavilion emphasizes ONGC's role in the petrochemical sector, showcasing the company's strategic investments and advancements in petrochemical production and innovation.

Through interactive displays and demonstrations, visitors gain insight into ONGC's efforts to meet the nation's growing demand for petrochemical products while minimizing environmental impact and maximizing economic value.

Highlighting a recent milestone, the pavilion commemorates ONGC's commencement of production from Krishna Godavari Deepwaters.

Visitors witness the technological advancements and collaborative efforts that have made this achievement possible, marking a significant stride in responsibly harnessing India's offshore resources.

At the ONGC Advanced Training Institute in Goa, the Energy Maharatna revolutionizes workforce development with cutting-edge training simulations.

Through a futuristic metaverse experience, visitors glimpse into the future of training methodologies, ensuring ONGC personnel are equipped to navigate the evolving energy landscape.

ONGC's dedication to transparency and efficiency is further showcased through ONGC Darpan, its real-time corporate visualization center, offering stakeholders unparalleled insights into its operations nationwide.

This facility underscores ONGC's pursuit of operational excellence and stakeholder engagement.

The ONGC Pavilion seamlessly integrates into the theme of "Growth, Collaboration, and Transition" at India Energy Week 2024, offering a captivating experience that illustrates how every facet of ONGC's operations contributes to a sustainable and prosperous energy future with grandeur and unwavering determination.

As a beacon of innovation, collaboration, and progress in the energy sector, the ONGC Pavilion invites all to explore, engage, and envision the future of energy at India Energy Week 2024. (ANI)

