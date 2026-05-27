Business News | ONGC Q4FY26 Consolidated Net Profit Surges 53% to Rs 13,678 Crore

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 13,678 crore during Q4FY26, marking a growth of 53 per cent compared to the same quarter of the previous financial year.

According to a press release issued by the ONGC, the state-owned energy major registered a consolidated net profit of Rs 49,793 crore for the full financial year FY26, which represents an increase of 30 per cent over the previous fiscal.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Dhanalekshmi DL-54 Lottery Result of May 27, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

According to an ONGC exchange filing, the company recorded a standalone net profit of Rs 6,650 crore during Q4FY26. For the entire financial year FY'26, the standalone net profit reached Rs 32,894 crore.

The company announced a total dividend for FY26 at Rs 13.25 per share, maintaining a payout ratio of approximately 51 per cent.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Techie Assaults Wife Over Payment for Mangoes Worth INR 850, Case Registered.

The financial document highlighted the performance of its corporate network, stating that "subsidiaries HPCL, MRPL, OVL and OPaL have delivered remarkable improvement in performance".

On the operational front, the energy major initiated significant structural and developmental changes across its production fields. The filing detailed that the "Technical Service Provider (TSP-2) contract awarded to cover entire Western Offshore after encouraging results of TSP-1 in MH field".

The company also expanded its supply capacity through rapid project execution. The exchange filing confirmed that "Monetisation of Gas production begins in record time from Mega Offshore Gas Project - Daman Upside Development (DUDP) in Western Offshore".

Infrastructure investments reached unprecedented levels during the fiscal year under review. The document noted that "Projects worth Rs 33,075 crore under progress in Western Offshore, highest in recent times".

The domestic exploration portfolio saw an increased contribution from newer infrastructure assets. The financial report established that "In FY'26, new well gas constitutes 17% of production and 21% of revenue from ONGC nomination gas portfolio". (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)