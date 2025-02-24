PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24: Out-of-home (OOH) advertising, also known as outdoor advertising, refers to billboards, signage, or other highly visual, highly impactful media displayed in public spaces people walk past and drive by every day. It also represents one of the biggest opportunities for advertisers to connect with their target audience outside the crowded context of their personal devices.

As the advertising landscape continues to evolve, Out Of Home (OOH) advertising will undoubtedly continue to play a crucial role in reaching and engaging audiences around the world. For brands looking to make a bold statement and connect with consumers in meaningful ways, OOH advertising is an investment worth making.

A major trend is the rise of Digital Out-of-Home (OOH), which grew by 12-15% in 2024, especially in large cities due to technological advancements. In January this year I went to Time Square in New York where I came across a 3- dimensional LED screen. I was influenced by it and wanted to bring to India the technologies adopted for this purpose. Bright should be the first to introduce cutting-edge technology in the country.

However, 70% of these screens are smaller formats in locations like malls, transit areas and corporate hubs. DOOH's growth is expected to accelerate in 2025, with more on-road and ambient screens. Currently, DOOH holds 10% of the OOH market, and while programmatic advertising is still in its early stages, it remains innovation-driven enhancing the scope for media quality and visibility.

OOH advertisement fulfilling the consumers' desire for non- interruption spiked growth in high-footfall locations like airports, malls, and metro stations in 2024. Air travel is expected to rise by 7-10% in 2025, non-metro airports are also gaining traction with advertisers.

The digital OOH landscape in malls is expanding rapidly, especially with luxury and beauty brands leveraging this space to connect with their audience. Additionally, the growing metro network presents exciting branding opportunities through station naming rights, as well as static and digital advertisements. I truly believe that the scope of OOH advertising is immense, catering to a wide range of industries--from real estate to entertainment. At Bright Outdoor Media, we have established ourselves as a leader in outdoor advertising, recognized for our extensive network, innovative approach, and strong client relationships. Our commitment to excellence has made us a trusted brand in the OOH industry.

In 2025, the OOH industry is poised for continued growth, with an emphasis on digital and tech innovations, increased infrastructure, and more consumer mobility. The OOH advertising revenue grew from Rs. 4,140 Cr in 2023 to Rs. 4,650 Cr in 2024, marking a robust 12% year-on-year increase.

It is this triple barrel growth in Digital OOH, Airports and Regular Outdoor that has resulted in a growth of 13% in 2023 and 12% in 2024. Another significant growth factor was the Parliamentary Elections with all political parties utilizing this medium for campaigns.

In terms of categories, Real Estate showed a remarkable growth of as high as 28%, contributing over Rs. 1,000 Cr in 2024 up from Rs. 789 Cr in 2023.

When the demand for OOH is on the rise, a significant drop has been observed in terms of TV advertisers, with the numbers shrinking from 11,100 in 2023 to 8,650 in 2024.

It is expected in 2025 TV will increase by Rs 2,000 Cr, growing at 6% in 2025, bringing the total to Rs 36,520 Cr. However, its share of the total ad spend is likely to decline further, settling at 30%, keeping it as the second-largest medium after Digital.

For the last 5 years the overall Radio industry has more or less remained constant at 2%, though having dropped from Rs. 2,260 Cr to Rs. 1,270 Cr. The digital radio replacing the old model is the lookout for consumers integrating innovation and outlook. Radio advertising compared to the OOH fails to make any impact due to its major limitation to video.

Print's overall share in the Total Adex will gradually decline. From a 19% share in 2024, Print's contribution is expected to drop slightly to 18% in 2025. This reduction reflects the broader trend of digital media increasing at a rapid pace.

With increased disposable income of Rs 1 lakh Cr among middle-class consumers, brands are likely to benefit and invest more readily in marketing and advertising. The union budget enhances consumer spending, promoting digital innovation and supporting the growth of MSMEs and startups. This shows an immense growth projected in India in the coming years.

