Business News | Oorjaa Logistics Crosses 3 Million Daily Products in Intra-City Movement; Expands SaaS Stack 'Datashastra' to GCC

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19: Oorjaa Logistics, a Mumbai-headquartered intra-city logistics platform operated by Yatnavat Technologies Pvt. Ltd., has scaled its urban freight operations to over 3 million products moved daily in mid-mile and more than 50,000 last-mile orders per day. The company now operates across 200 cities, runs through 350 hubs, and manages a network of 16,000 vehicles, serving brands including Zepto, Blinkit, Amazon, Swiggy, Flipkart, Myntra, Meesho, Airtel, Wakefit, and Stanza Living. Alongside its India operations, the company has begun expanding its proprietary technology stack, Datashastra, as a SaaS suite for logistics and inventory management in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

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The growth reflects rising demand for specialised intra-city movement -- a layer of the supply chain that powers India's quick commerce economy but has historically been underserved by traditional logistics players built around long-haul freight.

"Cities are the hardest logistics problem in India, and they've been treated as an afterthought by an industry built for inter-city movement," said Sandeep Patil, CEO, Oorjaa Logistics. "Our thesis from day one has been that whoever solves urban freight at scale will define the next decade of Indian commerce. Crossing 3 million products a day in intra-city movement is validation that the model works -- and Datashastra is how we take that same operating discipline global."

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At the core of the platform is Optimus, an AI and ML-powered route optimisation engine that processes real-time city data to recommend efficient movement paths. According to internal data, Optimus has delivered up to 20 per cent cost reduction for clients by improving vehicle utilisation and reducing idle time.

The company has built a full operating suite alongside Optimus: Smart Trip for real-time vehicle and trip management, HiSaaB for contract and billing management across clients and vendors, PiE KART for shared cargo movement that has reduced delivery costs for participating clients by up to 60 per cent, and a 24x7 Control Tower that manages SLA adherence -- allowing clients to operate at 95 per cent SLA compliance without building in-house transport teams.

Commercially, Oorjaa Logistics operates on a Cost-Per-Unit pricing model rather than asset-based deployment. Clients pay for outcomes, with the company absorbing daily operational variability such as traffic patterns, demand spikes, and vehicle availability. The approach converts logistics into a predictable cost line for quick commerce platforms managing hundreds of dark stores across multiple cities.

"Our customers don't want to manage fleets -- they want guaranteed throughput at a predictable cost," said Prashant Mohite, COO, Oorjaa Logistics. "The outcome-based model is what unlocks that, and it's only possible because of the tech stack underneath. Datashastra is the productised version of that stack -- and the response from GCC operators has been strong, because the urban density and quick commerce dynamics there mirror what we've already solved in India."

Datashastra, originally built as the internal technology backbone for Oorjaa Logistics, is now offered as a standalone SaaS suite covering logistics orchestration and inventory management. The product is live with operators in the GCC region, marking the company's first international footprint.

Oorjaa Logistics is backed by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), Equentis, Finspurt, and Vinners Angel Network. The company was co-founded by Sandeep Patil, Prashant Mohite, Yogesh Parab, and Umesh Singh -- a team with combined experience across logistics, supply chain, and enterprise technology.

The platform is now expanding its presence across tier-2 Indian cities, deepening AI investment in dark store replenishment and shared cargo orchestration, and scaling Datashastra's SaaS footprint across international markets.

About Oorjaa Logistics Oorjaa Logistics (Yatnavat Technologies Pvt. Ltd.) is a technology-powered intra-city logistics platform headquartered in Mumbai, India. It builds an end-to-end operating system for urban freight, serving quick commerce, e-commerce, and enterprise clients across 200+ Indian cities. Its proprietary technology stack, Datashastra, is offered as a SaaS suite for logistics and inventory management in international markets including the GCC region. For more information, visit oorjaa.tech.

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