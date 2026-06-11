Business News | OpenAI Mulls Price Cuts as It Prepares for Public Market Debut: Report

San Francisco [US], June 11, (ANI): In what could eventually become a hotly-contested price war, OpenAI is considering slashing prices of the AI offerings as it prepares for its public market debut, according to a WSJ report.

The ChatGPT-maker confidentially filed for an IPO earlier this week after archrival Anthropic did the same last week. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman had earlier identified rising costs as a huge problem.

Also Read | Mexico vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026 Win Probability: What Polymarket Betting Prediction Markets Say.

"The company is weighing significant cuts to what it charges for tokens, the unit of measurement artificial-intelligence firms use to bill for their products," the WSJ report said.

The price cut by OpenAI could be in anticipation of a similar move that Anthropic is likely considering, the report added. Both the companies are fiercely competing with each other to get a larger share of the enterprise AI market. Anthropic's Claude has made headways for its enterprise AI offerings and the company is looking to double its revenue to USD10.9 billion in second quarter from USD4.8 billion in the first quarter.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026 Zee5 Plan: Fans Allege Streaming Partner Downgraded Device Limit After Subscription.

Both OpenAI and Anthropic are also vying to get a greater share of the coding market and win confidence of software engineers with their respective offerings Claude Code and Codex respectively.

Anthropic recently surpassed OpenAI in terms of valuation as the Claude-maker raised USD65 billion in Series H funding in May at USD965 billion. OpenAI was last valued at USD852 billion in March.

Both companies have raised the stakes in the tough AI battle amid global corporations adopting agentic AI tools to increase productivity. The price cut could further crimp margins for these companies that are already burning dollars for massive compute capacity to train their AI models.

Another major AI player SpaceX will list on Nasdaq on Friday. The Elon Musk-owned company has fixed the IPO price at USD135 per share eyeing a valuation of USD1.75 trillion. A blockbuster listing could catapult the Tesla owner to become the world's first trillionaire.

Big AI players are pouring in billions of dollars to ramp up capacities anticipating a boom in AI demand. Major hyperscalers like Amazon AWS and Google-parent Alphabet are raising funds to ramp up their compute capacities. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)