New Delhi [India], February 21: The first phase of the Blue Visa system has been formally launched by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which grants international nationals a 10-year residency visa. By attracting people who support environmental sustainability, this project hopes to strengthen the UAE's commitment to a more environmentally friendly future. If you're looking to secure your UAE Blue Visa, Akbar Travels is here to assist you every step of the way with not only quick and easy applications for Dubai visa online for Indians but also cheap flights to Dubai for the best travel deals.

The UAE Blue Visa: What is it?

For professionals and contributors working in the areas of sustainability, environmental protection, and climate change, the New Blue Visa System provides a 10-year resident visa. This UAE Golden Visa is in line with the UAE's overarching goal of advancing sustainable development and environmentally friendly projects.

UAE Blue Visa Conditions and the Application Procedure

In order to apply for a residence visa in UAE, one must fulfill certain eligibility requirements. The UAE Blue Visa is mainly designed for individuals who are actively engaged in environmental sustainability, such as scientists, researchers, entrepreneurs, and innovators who spearhead eco-friendly projects.

The UAE Blue Visa requirements:

- Provide proof of contributions to sustainability initiatives

- Submit necessary documents, including passports and identification

- Meet financial and professional qualifications

For those seeking UAE visa information or assistance with the UAE Blue Visa application, Akbar Travels simplifies the entire process, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience.

How Akbar Travels Can Assist You in Applying for a UAE Blue Visa

A reputable brand in the travel sector since 1978, Akbar Travels offers a smooth visa application process not only for tourist visas for Dubai but for 180+ countries. Here's why you should choose Akbar Travels for your Dubai visa online:

- Best, lowest visa rates in the market

- 99.8% visa success rate for Dubai visa approvals with a proven track record

- 45+ years of expertise in visa processing

- 100% online application - receive your Dubai eVisa directly in your inbox

- Personalized assistance from start to finish

- Express visa services with processing in as little as 24 hours

Other Dubai Visa Services Offered by Akbar Travels

Apart from the 10-year Blue Residency Visa, Akbar Travels also assists with various other

UAE visas, including

- Dubai tourist visas for 48 hours, 14 days, 30 days, and 60 days

-Transit visa options for travelers flying via Dubai to a third country

- Visit visas for visiting family or friends in Dubai

Travel to Dubai with Akbar Travels

Planning your Dubai trip?? Our services are not limited to visas! To make your trip truly memorable, check out our selection of all-inclusive Dubai tour packages and the best hotels in Dubai. For more value-added travel offers, visit akbartravels.com.

How to Obtain a UAE Residence Visa in 2025?

It's crucial to be informed about changing visa regulations. To make sure your application process is stress-free, Akbar Travels offers the most recent information on UAE visa online services, Dubai express visa services, and the latest regulations to ensure your application process is stress-free.

Conclusion

The UAE's Blue Visa in the UAE is an excellent opportunity for individuals contributing to sustainability to gain long-term residency. If you are qualified and want to apply, Akbar Travels streamlines and expedites the procedure. Contact us today and let our experts guide you through your UAE Blue Visa application effortlessly!

