Seraikela Kharsawan (Jharkhand)/ Banka (Bihar) [India], January 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Oriano has commissioned two Solar Power Projects for M/s Shree Cement Limited, one of the top three cement groups in India of 10 MWp at Seraikela Kharsawan, Jharkhand & 30 MWp (15 MWp X 2 Nos) at Banka, Bihar. The plant at Jharkhand (10 MWp) was commissioned in the month of Jul 2022, and 30 MWp (15 MWp X 2) plant at Bihar in the month of Jan 2023.

Oriano executed the projects with turnkey scope of Design, Engineering, Supply of Balance of Plant Equipment's, Erection, Commissioning, Testing and O&M. (Supply of Module and Power Evacuation carried out by Shree Cement Limited)

The Projects are captive power plants of Shree Cement Limited and constructed at 11kV and 33kV evacuation level at Jharkhand & Bihar sites respectively using Fixed Tilt MMS with String Inverters and having provision of Fully Automatic Robotic Cleaning System.

Speaking about the commissioning, GM - Projects of M/s Oriano Clean Energy Private Limited, Vaibhav Bhatnagar said, "With this commissioning, M/s Oriano continues to contribute significantly to India's growing renewable energy capacity in line with the country's ambitious targets of achieving a capacity of 450 GW by 2030. This depicts M/s Oriano's commitment to lead India's transition towards a greener future through a strategic approach and operational excellence. We are delighted that our teams were able to commission this project within the stipulated time. We are thankful to M/s Shree Cement Limited leadership & team members for entrusting Oriano on to their journey of choosing green energy."

