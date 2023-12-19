BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19: 'Aekta' - The Wedding Collection, skilfully intertwines the enduring stories of love, heritage, and grandeur within its array of jewellery selections. This new collection is rooted in the cultural richness of Indian weddings, that are not just sacred unions; but also a celebration of life, family, and community. Amongst the myriad elements that make up an Indian wedding, jewellery plays a pivotal role, symbolizing intimacy and legacy. 'Aekta' - The Wedding Collection recognizes the evolving preferences of modern brides wedding jewellery. Today's brides and her tribe aspire to embrace the enduring nature of diamonds as a symbol of rarity and purity. 'Aekta' - The Wedding Collection by ORRA encapsulates the essence of Indian weddings, transcending mere adornment to become a profound narrative of love, heritage, and luxury. The collection is attuned to the evolving tastes of modern brides, embraces the enduring allure of diamonds, embodying not just glamour, but also rarity and purity. In the grand tapestry of a wedding journey, the collection emerges as the shimmering thread that weaves together her unique wedding story. It decks up brides, bridesmaids, mothers and sisters of the bride etc. in a diamond studded, diverse array, from delicately crafted lightweight cocktail jewellery to opulent heavy sets. The collection encompasses three unique concepts with a blend of tradition and luxury. 'The Emerald Story' inspired by the glamour of the celebrity's tale, features exquisite sets and various jewellery pieces with a touch of cinematic magic. The classic 'All Diamond Spread Story' features attractive diamond jewellery sets with red gemstones, inspired by gradient leaf motif. 'The South Style Story' has traditional diamond panchladas, harams and layered necklaces, blending tradition seamlessly with contemporary allure. From the excitement of selecting the perfect trousseau to the joyous celebrations leading up to the nuptials, 'Aekta' - The Wedding Collection steps in as a companion for crafting unforgettable memories. Dipu Mehta, Managing Director of ORRA Fine Jewellery, "Aekta - The Wedding Collection threads the narrative of weddings with an exquisite blend of tradition, and modernity. It's not merely about the jewellery; it's a celebration of shared moments. We appreciate the ability to transcend conventional boundaries through the jewellery offerings with each facet being a testament to the diverse stories woven into the fabric of weddings." Weddings encompass a range of occasions, from the celebratory haldi and vibrant Mehndi to the captivating Sangeet, culminating in the grandeur of the wedding and reception. While the focus naturally lies on the radiant brides, it's equally about the collective glow of her tribe. Each event is a unique chapter in the unfolding narrative of love and tradition, and 'Aekta' - The Wedding Collection is dedicated to enhancing the beauty of every moment, ensuring that the entire wedding party shines with grace. As part of the ongoing wedding season, ORRA Fine Jewellery is pleased to extend the following exclusive offers to valued customers.

Also Read | IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates: Get Player Bids With Base Price, Team Squads and Purse, List of Sold and Unsold Players, Accelerated Bidding Process in Indian Premier League Auction.

Up to 25 per cent off on diamond jewellery *Terms and Conditions apply

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Also Read | Engineering Jobs in India: Only One in 10 Engineering Students Graduating This Year Are Likely To Land Job, Says Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)