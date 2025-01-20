BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20: As 2025 sets in, ORRA Fine Jewellery is inviting customers to bask in the brilliance of their 'Diamond Festival'. This exclusive festival promises an unforgettable journey through the world of fine jewellery, where customers can explore our latest collection, showcasing the finest diamonds in captivating designs. The Diamond Festival has emerged as a celebration of luxury, and this year, each piece has been meticulously crafted to capture the essence of contemporary fashion while preserving the timeless charm of diamonds. What's more, is that the brand will also have some first-time offers that you surely don't want to miss.

The Diamond Festival holds profound significance at ORRA Fine Jewellery, transcending beyond a mere showcase of exquisite diamonds. It symbolizes a commitment to everlasting beauty, precision, and trust. In a world where trust is paramount, ORRA's Diamond Festival becomes a trusted companion in crafting unforgettable memories.

Starting from 20th January to 17th February, patrons will have the unique opportunity to discover an array of stunning diamond pieces that reflect the vibrant energy of the season. And for the first time ever, ORRA will be offering an exclusive discount on the diamond value--a truly unique offering to elevate your jewellery collection.

To make it even more special, ORRA will offer additional discounts and special offers for its curated collections, promising a seamless blend of grace and style for every discerning customer.

Additionally, customers will also get an opportunity to explore a limited-edition diamond jewellery box-sets curated for Republic Day and Valentine's Day, allowing them to mark the occasion with patriotic elegance.

Visit your nearest ORRA Fine Jewellery store to avail these exclusive discounts:

* Get 25% off on Diamond Value* 0% Interest EMI Facility* 0% Deduction on your old gold jewellery exchange

*Terms and Conditions apply.

