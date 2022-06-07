Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Orvi, India's most ethical producer of handmade surfaces and home-decor pieces, and Italian designer Matteo Cibic bring you a contemporary collection of handcrafted home-pieces and surfaces that are inspired by the raw threads.

Filo, is a collection born from a unique partnership between eminent International designer Matteo Cibic and Orvi. This collection explores perpetuity, weaving fibres into everlasting twists to produce something so dimensional, it's almost mesmerising. It offers a range of cool new age decor pieces that double as captive storytellers.

Handmade by artisans who have mastered the dying art of bas-relief, metal inlay and stone sculpting, this collection is a celebration of craftsmanship and modern aesthetics.

Cibic has mixed geometric and decorative patterns together in this contemporary collection and used the many shades of cream, green, red, and black, along with gleamy brass. The collection, Filo, is named after threads that organically show up on natural fabric and flow on, almost convivial onto the surface, making them look immersive and fun.

Orvi will also showcase their in-house designs & bestsellers, in this much awaited decor show.

Orvi will exhibit at Hall 6, Stand F 34, at Salone del Mobile, Italy from June 7th to June 12th, 2022.

