New Delhi [India], February 13: Oswal Energies Limited, a prominent name in the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) sector, made a significant impact at India Energy Week 2025. Known for its cutting-edge solutions and commitment to sustainability, the company unveiled its latest advancements in green hydrogen, waste-to-energy, and carbon capture technologies at the event, cementing its position as a leader in the global energy transition.

With operations spanning India, Italy, UAE, and Nigeria, Oswal Energies has built a reputation for delivering complex projects across industries such as oil and gas, refining, petrochemicals, power, and fertilizers. At India Energy Week, the company presented its innovative green hydrogen technology, which offers cost-effective storage and transportation at ambient conditions. It also highlighted its end-to-end EPC solutions for green hydrogen production, providing industries with an alternative fuel source that rivals diesel in affordability.

The company's waste-to-energy innovation, developed in collaboration with global technology partners, drew significant attention. The Plasma-Enhanced Gasification System (PEGS®), designed to convert diverse waste feedstocks into clean synthesis gas, showcased Oswal Energies' ability to tackle environmental challenges while contributing to energy generation. These innovations are a testament to the company's commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

Speaking at the event, Ratan Bokadia, Managing Director of Oswal Energies, emphasized the company's role in driving the energy transition. "At Oswal Energies, we believe innovation is the cornerstone of sustainability. Our green hydrogen and waste-to-energy solutions are designed to meet the growing demand for cleaner energy while supporting industries in achieving their decarbonization goals. India Energy Week provides a platform to showcase how our technologies can make a meaningful difference," he said.

Oswal Energies' exhibition stand became a hub for global energy leaders and industry stakeholders. High-profile visitors included Norway's State Secretary Tomas Norvoll, Sudan's Minister of Energy and Petroleum Dr. Mohieldien Naiem Mohamed Saied, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais, and Lorenzo Simonelli, CEO of Baker Hughes. They engaged with Oswal's leadership team, discussing the company's clean energy initiatives and potential collaborations.

In a significant development during the event, Oswal Energies announced a strategic partnership with Sinclair, a UK-based company, to advance clean energy technologies. This partnership further solidifies Oswal Energies' position as a technology-driven player in the energy sector.

The company also received a visit from Vartika Shukla, Chairperson and Managing Director of Engineers India Limited, who, along with her senior leadership team, explored Oswal Energies' innovative products and solutions.

Since its inception in 2013, Oswal Energies has successfully executed major projects for clients such as ExxonMobil, ONGC, Cairn India, Reliance, BPCL, and IOCL. Its expertise in delivering large-scale infrastructure projects, including central processing facilities and cross-country pipelines, has positioned it as a trusted partner in the energy sector.

Under the leadership of Managing Director Ratan Bokadia, Director Jayant Bokadia, and COO Arup Ganguly, Oswal Energies continues to expand its global footprint, delivering solutions that align with India's energy security and sustainability objectives. India Energy Week 2025 marked yet another milestone in the company's journey toward a cleaner and greener future.

