Business News | Our Highest Mantra (OHM) Collaborates with Frequency School to Establish Music Studio and Wellness Lab in India

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 8: Our Highest Mantra (OHM), a modern human flourishing ecosystem that applies timeless Vedic principles to modern life through conscious education, longevity support, and community, has announced a strategic collaboration with Frequency School, a global youth mindfulness, education, and wellness initiative, founded by U.S. multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated producer and cancer survivor Maejor, to establish a music studio and wellness lab at the Tibetan Children's Village (TCV) in Dharamshala, India.

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The initiative reflects OHM's belief that creativity, awareness, and community are essential to human flourishing, and that timeless principles of human connection and inner balance can be meaningfully applied in modern life. By bringing Frequency School's mindfulness and wellness education platform into alignment with OHM's awareness and wellbeing practices, the collaboration creates a living environment for human development that bridges ancient wisdom with modern scientific understanding.

At the heart of the partnership is OHM's proprietary digital curriculum, a self-paced educational framework built around universal spirituality, nervous system awareness, systems thinking, conscious technology literacy, and the integration of science and spirit. These globally accessible modules are designed to support clarity, emotional resilience, and self-awareness.

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The collaboration also includes OHM's non-invasive frequency-based longevity support, developed under the guidance of biophysics researcher Dr. Jeff Sutherland, PhD, and designed to support nervous system regulation, recovery, and overall wellbeing. These protocols are designed to support healthy cellular communication and balance in the body's natural energy field for all program participants.

For Roy, the initiative also reflects a deeply personal connection to India, culture, and conscious education.

Sathi Roy, a first-generation Bengali American and Founder of Our Highest Mantra, said, "This partnership reflects our belief that human flourishing begins with connection -- connection to ourselves, to community, to creativity, and to a deeper sense of meaning. As a first-generation Bengali American, supporting an initiative that gives back to India while uplifting the work of the Tibetan Children's Village carries deep personal meaning for me. Dharamshala carries a unique spiritual and cultural significance that makes it a powerful home for this initiative. By bringing together music, conscious education, and supportive environments, we hope to help young people cultivate emotional resilience, creativity, self-awareness, and a stronger sense of possibility for their future."

The seeds of this collaboration were planted during the filming of Empathy: The Pursuit of Joy - A Hero's Journey, a documentary project that brought Maejor and Frequency School together on the TCV campus. Dr. Natalie Petouhoff, Executive Producer, and Josh Sikkema, Director, of the film, describe the program as a living embodiment of the film's central idea -- that the greatest gift we can offer one another is to truly see, hear, and acknowledge each other. Grounded in the neuroscience of empathy and joy, the initiative shows how ancient wisdom and modern science come together to expand perspective, unlock possibility, and create more meaningful ways of living, working, and playing together. And they are excited to include the children's music in the film's soundbath soundtrack, as the music will not only play a key role in how the stories are told, but this creative hub in Dharamshala enables their talent to be heard globally.

While filming a workshop with Maejor on campus, a student shared on camera her dream of creating music, but didn't know where to begin. That moment became the catalyst. The initiative now provides students with computers, DAW software, and hands-on instruction in music creation and recording, while opening a global pathway for their work to be heard as part of the film's worldwide sound bath soundtrack, building confidence, inclusion, and self-expression through healing harmonics.

OHM's frameworks are embedded within Frequency School's Impact Initiative, a model that blends mindfulness, wellness, and creativity through the transformative power of sound, establishing music studios and wellness labs for youth in underserved communities to address critical gaps in education and wellness.

Maejor, Founder of Frequency School, said, "Our goal is to offer young people hands-on tools to explore sound as both a therapy and educational force, nurturing mindfulness, creativity, and inner balance. Dharamshala, long regarded as a global spiritual crossroads, provides a natural home for this initiative."

The collaboration brings together ancient wisdom, modern technology, and community-centered education to create a new model for youth wellbeing and creative development. Together, the music studio and wellness lab are envisioned as a space where music, creativity, and human connection support long-term wellbeing to nurture long-term human development.

Tsultrim Dorjee, Upper TCV Director, said, "This music studio is a beautiful evolution of the energy we felt on campus last year with the Empathy Documentary Film team and Frequency School. It gives our students a real sense of ownership over their creativity, turning the school learning program into a truly hands-on experience where their new talents can finally take root."

As the initiative grows, Dharamshala has the opportunity to become a global example of how music, mindfulness, education, and technology can come together to support the next generation of human wellbeing and creative expression.

OHM is actively fundraising to bring coherence-based programs to more communities worldwide. Frequency School Studios is also fundraising to expand its tech-integrated hubs globally, welcoming monetary donations, computers, monitors, speakers, DAW software, and other music recording equipment.

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