New Delhi [India], August 22: CLICK 2025, India's leading performance and growth marketing conference, organised by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), concluded yesterday at Andaz, New Delhi. The conference, registering over 6000 footfalls, brought together marketers, industry leaders, and innovators to discuss emerging trends and strategies in performance marketing. More than 100 speakers from the digital marketing ecosystem addressed over 20 sessions across two days, including 25+ masterclasses and case studies.

Speaking at a session on high-performance new-age brands, Sidharth Shakdher, CMO & Business Head - Paytm commented, "High performance brands are able to build sustainable growth loops. They use data very effectively, whether deterministic or probabilistic, to learn consumer cohorts and intelligently drive the next step in growth."

During his panel discussion, Rajiv Dubey, VP Marketing Experience at Dabur India Ltd., said, "Connected TV is going to be mainstream as every TV is turning into a smart TV and screens are only getting bigger. What's lacking is a unified measurement system -- we need a framework that brings TV and CTV together. But one thing is certain: If you continue to advertise, you will see results."

"We've done early experiments to bring interactivity to CTV, because the next big play is about personalisation. Whether it's contextual ads, QR code scans, or chatbot engagement during live matches, we are only scratching the surface," commented Aakash Gupta, VP Product- Monetization & Creators at JioStar.

At another panel discussion, Vikar Shaikh, Head-Digital Strategy at Valueleaf, said, "Q-commerce is reshaping consumer behaviour--what was once a monthly purchase cycle is now weekly, with apps being opened 4-5 times a week. While ROI is vital, brands must also set aside budgets for long-term brand building beyond pure performance."

Among the major speakers at CLICK 2025 were Lee-Ann Johnstone - Founder, Affiverse; Rajiv Dubey - Vice President - Marketing, Dabur India; Sidharth Shakdher - CMO & Business Head, Paytm; Vikram Singh - Digital Marketing Head, ITC Hotels; Anchit Chandra - Digital Marketing Head & CRM, Muthoot Fincorp ONE; Dennis Yu - CEO, Blitz Metrics; Parul Bhargava - CEO, vCommission; Srikanth Bureddy - Co-founder, Valueleaf; Sanjay Sindhwani - CEO, Indian Express Digital; Meetu Mulchandani - Head, Brand Factory, Honasa Consumer; Prajakta Rathe - Deputy General Manager, Reliance Retail; Chanpreet Arora - Chief Business Officer, Wholsum Foods (Slurrpfarm & Mille); Simon Stanley - Head of Affiliates, Kaspersky; and Pankaj Sharma - CEO & Director, MGID.

The partners for CLICK 2025 are vCommission, Valueleaf, Singhtek, Apptrove by Trackier, Confluencr, MGID, Affise, GrabOn and Offer18. The conference is also supported by ONDC.

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) is a not-for-profit industry body with more than 600 members, including Indian and multinational corporations, as well as start-ups. IAMAI has been instrumental in shaping India's digital economy. IAMAI advocates free and fair competition, and progressive and enabling laws for businesses as well as for consumers. The overarching objective of IAMAI is to ensure the progress of the internet and the digital economy. Its major areas of activities are public policy and advocacy, business to business conferences, research, promotion of start-ups and promotion of consumer trust and safety.

