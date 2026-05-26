Business News | OyeExpress Invites India's Luxury Homeowners to Shop Furniture Directly from Foshan -- the World's Furniture Capital

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 26: Imagine walking through a showroom the size of a small city, surrounded by furniture that supplies five-star hotels in Dubai, luxury villas in London, and presidential suites in Singapore -- and buying it at factory price, with a bilingual expert negotiating on your behalf and full door-to-door delivery to your home in India. That is exactly what OyeExpress -- through its dedicated platform weimportfromchina.site -- makes possible for India's most discerning homeowners.

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OyeExpress is India's only complete, fully managed luxury furniture import service, built around a pioneering concept: physically accompanying clients to Foshan, China -- the world's single largest furniture manufacturing hub -- to shop directly from factories, with every detail handled from visa to installation.

The Man Behind the Mission: Mr. Kailesh Kapadia

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OyeExpress was founded by Mr. Kailesh Kapadia, a logistics and furniture industry veteran with over 30 years of combined experience in international trade, supply chain management, and luxury furniture sourcing. Having built and led organisations including Kayomi Overseas, Vsource Ltd., and Oncaarnival.com, Kailesh identified a gap no one in India had addressed: the absence of a trustworthy, guided pathway for Indian buyers to access the world's finest furniture directly from the source.

"The furniture available in India's luxury market is either overpriced, mediocre, or both. I spent decades in logistics watching this problem persist. OyeExpress was built to solve it -- permanently." -- Mr. Kailesh Kapadia, Founder, OyeExpress

Why Foshan? The Furniture Capital of the World

Located in China's Guangdong province, Foshan is the global epicentre of furniture manufacturing, producing an estimated 65% of the world's furniture and supplying premium brands across Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and the Americas. Its furniture malls are multi-storey complexes spanning millions of square feet, housing thousands of manufacturers -- from artisan workshops producing hand-carved Italian-style pieces to high-technology facilities producing precision-engineered modular furniture with German hardware. For Indian buyers, the quality-to-price ratio is unmatched anywhere in the world.

The OyeExpress Experience: White-Glove, Start to Finish

What sets OyeExpress apart is its complete, end-to-end model. This is not a referral service or a directory of suppliers -- OyeExpress personally accompanies every client through every stage:

- Pre-tour consultation -- floor plans, design preferences, budget, and wishlist.

- Visa invitation & documentation for Indian passport holders.

- Hotel booking & airport welcome in Foshan, with a tailored itinerary.

- Guided factory & showroom tours with a bilingual (English-Mandarin) expert.

- On-the-floor quality assessment & price negotiation by OyeExpress's team.

- Order placement, production monitoring & QC inspection before shipment.

- Sea freight, customs clearance & last-mile delivery with installation at the client's home in India.

Built for India's Luxury Homeowners

The weimportfromchina.site platform is designed for Indian homeowners with a minimum furniture budget of ₹30 lakhs -- including villa and bungalow owners, luxury 3-5BHK apartment residents across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, Pune, and Chennai, as well as hotels, boutique resorts, and interior designers managing premium residential or hospitality projects.

Clients travelling to Foshan with a ₹30-lakh budget can typically furnish the equivalent of what would cost ₹60-80 lakhs through Indian luxury retail channels -- with higher quality, full customisation, and zero design compromises. All furniture is imported under an OI (Own Import) labeling model, ensuring full DGFT compliance, appropriate customs duty payment, and complete supply-chain transparency.

For villa owners, luxury apartment residents, and premium interior designers ready to experience the world's finest furniture firsthand, the first step is simple. Visit weimportfromchina.site to check eligibility and begin the consultation process.

About OyeExpress

OyeExpress is India's premier fully managed luxury furniture import service, founded by Mr. Kailesh Kapadia -- a 30-year veteran of international logistics and furniture sourcing. Operating through weimportfromchina.site, OyeExpress accompanies clients from India to Foshan, China, handling every aspect of the furniture import journey -- from visa invitation and factory negotiation to quality control, sea freight, customs clearance, and home installation.

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