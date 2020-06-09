Business News | Oyo Appoints Steve Albrecht as Non-Executive Director on the Board

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Oyo Hotels and Homes on Tuesday announced the appointment of a world-renowned expert in corporate governance W Steve Albrecht as Non-Executive Director on the company's board of directors.

He will help the company strengthen its focus on corporate governance and process improvement at multiple levels, said Oyo.

Steve will play a supervisory role and guide the founder and the management on key business decisions. His academic pursuits as a life-long learner and educator are considered a goldmine of insights on the hospitality industry.

Steve is a former president of the American Accounting Association and the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners. He has consulted with several organisations, including major financial institutions, the United Nations, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and others. (ANI)

