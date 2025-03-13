PNN

New Delhi [India], March 13: Riding on the wave of India's spectacular ICC Champions Trophy victory and the festive spirit of Holi, OYO has announced an exciting offer to celebrate with its guests. As part of this limited-time campaign, OYO will be giving away 2000 free stays every day at its more than 1000 premium company-serviced hotels across India. The hotel brands included as part of this scheme include Townhouse and Collection O properties.

The offer is valid from March 13 to 18, 2025, giving travelers the chance to experience OYO's premium hospitality completely free of charge. Guests can redeem their complimentary stay by entering the coupon code CHAMPIONS while booking through the OYO app or website. A total of 2,000 free stays will be available each day on a first-come, first-served basis, allowing thousands of travelers to enjoy a comfortable and memorable stay at no cost.

Unlike other OYO properties, company serviced hotels stand out for their high-quality services, modern interiors, and enhanced guest experience. These hotels are carefully curated and managed directly by OYO to ensure superior comfort, top-tier amenities, and impeccable service. Whether guests are celebrating India's cricket triumph, enjoying Holi festivities, or simply planning a getaway, this offer allows them to experience a seamless and elevated stay.

Commenting on the initiative, Varun Jain, Chief Operating Officer, OYO said, "India's ICC Champions Trophy victory is a defining moment of national pride, made even more special with Holi around the corner. At OYO, we want to extend this celebration by offering travelers a premium and comfortable hospitality experience at our company-serviced hotels. With this unique campaign, OYO reaffirms its commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality while joining the nation in celebrating its cricketing glory".

For more details and to book your stay, visit www.oyorooms.com or download the OYO app today.

About OYO

OYO is a global platform that aims to empower entrepreneurs and small businesses with hotels and homes by providing full-stack technology products and services that aim to increase revenue and ease operations; bringing easy-to-book, affordable, and trusted accommodation to customers around the world. OYO offers 40+ integrated products and solutions to patrons who operate approximately 1.75 lakh hotels and home storefronts in more than 35 countries including India, Europe and Southeast Asia, as of March 30, 2024. For more information, visit www.oyorooms.com

