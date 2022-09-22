Bollywood actor Sharvari Wagh, the new face of P.C. Chandra Jewellers wearing a stunning 22karat yellow gold choker necklace set with matching pair of bangles and finger ring

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sharvari Wagh, Bollywood's latest heart-throb and P.C. Chandra Jewellers' new brand ambassador, was recently congratulated by the leading jewellery brand on winning the Filmfare award in the Best Female Debut category for Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Going by its tradition of recognising talent and supporting them to achieve their dreams, Uday Kumar Chandra, Managing Director of P.C. Chandra Jewellers, said, "We are delighted that Sharvari Wagh has received the Filmfare award for her debut film. She deserves credit for her exemplary work."

Also Read | Most Runs in Pakistan vs England T20I Series 2022: Get Updated List of Leading Run Scorers and Top Batsmen in PAK vs ENG Latest Cricket Matches.

The actress was recently appointed brand ambassador of the leading jewellery brand and she will be visible across all P.C. Chandra Jewellers campaigns shortly.

Commenting on the association, Chandra stated that the Sharvari's talent, sprightly vibrancy, glamorous personality and her willingness to experiment were in sync with the brand's reflection of youthful exuberance. "Sharvari's association with P.C. Chandra Jewellers will take the brand to the next level. We have always associated with such fresh, young, and promising faces like Yami Gautam, Deepika Padukone, Sonakshi Sinha among others in the past," Chandra mentioned.

Also Read | XXX Video of Couple Having Sex in Transparent Balcony Plunge Pool In Full Display of a Crowd Goes Viral!.

P.C. Chandra Jewellers began in 1939 and grew to be India's one of the largest jewellery houses with a legacy of over eight decades. The Founder, Shri. Purna Chandra Chandra's vision and passion for creating bold and legendary jewellery designs, has been able to carve a way for the company to establish trust amongst its customers for generations now.

The Brand is known for its timeless craftsmanship, contemporary designs and exceptional product quality. With the roots in Kolkata, P.C. Chandra Jewellers have 60 showrooms located across India. Further, crossing over geographical boundaries, P.C. Chandra Jewellers caters to a diverse category of consumers through its Omnichannel approach.

At P.C. Chandra Jewellers the artisans craft most iconic pieces of jewellery that beget exclusivity, defining the philosophy that the brand strongly believes in - 'A jewel of jewels'.

The legacy of P.C. Chandra Jewellers is in handcrafted jewellery designs. Crafting jewellery is no less than an art, it's a miniaturised composition, where both magnification and a keen eye play a tirelessly discerning role. Every piece of jewellery is handcrafted with precision and precious metals, stones, filigree and meenakari works that bring a fresh perspective and hold the testimony of the one who wears it. At P.C. Chandra Jewellers we always present you with the finest jewellery that is indeed exclusive and exquisite.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)