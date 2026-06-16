Business News | Padma Shri Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Launches Second USA Blueberries Recipe Book in Mumbai

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16: The U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC) hosted Blueberries Go Big India 2026 at JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar, Mumbai, with the launch of Padma Shri Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's second recipe book with USA Blueberries, titled "USA Blueberries Across the Globe."

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The launch was the key highlight of the event, bringing together chefs, food technologists, nutrition experts, importers, retailers, food processors, ingredient suppliers, foodservice professionals and industry leaders to explore the growing role of U.S. blueberries in India's food and culinary landscape.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's new recipe book builds on his earlier collaboration with USA Blueberries, which focused mainly on Indian traditional foods. The second book expands the scope to global, contemporary and Indian-inspired applications, demonstrating how U.S. blueberries can be used across breakfasts, bakery, desserts, beverages, savoury dishes, sauces, compotes, chutneys and modern foodservice concepts.

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Through the book, Chef Kapoor and his team have presented U.S. blueberries as a versatile ingredient suitable not only for premium culinary use, but also for everyday meals, cafes, bakeries, hotels, restaurants, food manufacturers and home kitchens.

In his author's note, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor highlights how blueberries are now being enjoyed across both international and Indian kitchens. He describes them as ingredients known for their pleasant sweet and slightly tangy taste, vibrant colour, nutritional value and versatility, making them suitable for everything from simple breakfasts to desserts, beverages and dishes with an Indian touch.

The event also featured the participation of Ms. Haiying Zhang, Director - Global Business Development, U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council, whose presence added strong international perspective to the program. During her visit, she interacted with importers, food processors, wholesalers, repackers, retailers, ingredient suppliers, chefs and key industry stakeholders to discuss future opportunities for U.S. blueberries in India.

In her foreword to the recipe book, Ms. Zhang noted that India's food culture is continuously evolving by embracing global ingredients while creating flavours of its own. She emphasized that U.S. blueberries offer wide possibilities for chefs, bakers, food manufacturers and home cooks across fresh, frozen, dried, freeze-dried and ingredient formats.

The program included discussions on culinary innovation, nutrition, food processing applications, ingredient formats, product development, retail opportunities and foodservice applications. Industry participants explored the use of U.S. blueberries in bakery, dairy, beverages, snacks, mithai, desserts, breakfast products, healthy snacking and restaurant menus.

A key initiative highlighted during the event was the USA Blueberries Quality Sample Program (QSP), aimed at supporting Indian companies, chefs, food processors, product developers and foodservice operators in evaluating U.S. blueberry formats for product trials, recipe development and commercial applications.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Raj Kapoor, India Representative, U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council and Managing Director, Assocom India Pvt. Ltd., said, "The launch of 'USA Blueberries Across the Globe' by Padma Shri Chef Sanjeev Kapoor marks an important step in building stronger awareness and applications of U.S. blueberries in India. This second recipe book with Chef Kapoor shows the versatility of blueberries across global and Indian-inspired food formats. With the participation of Ms. Haiying Zhang and strong industry engagement, the event created a meaningful platform for future opportunities in foodservice, processing, retail and product innovation."

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