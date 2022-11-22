New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI/PNN): Museum maker AP. Shreethar was honored with Economic Times Inspiring Leaders Award - 2022 in Delhi.

Painter AP. Shreethar was conferred ET Inspiring Leaders Award 2022 and the award was presented by Actress Mrunal Thakur in the capital city, Delhi.

Also Read | Baidu Posts a Surprise Gain in Revenue After Cost Cuts Helped Prop Up the Bottom Line and … – Latest Tweet by Bloomberg.

Interacting with AP. Shreethar, a self-taught artist and museum maker, he says looking back across the roadmap of his 35-year journey, he is known to have conducted over 72 shows and exhibitions around the globe. In recognition of his creative pursuits, The History Channel produced a documentary titled - The Museum Man of India, featuring AP. Shreethar and his proclivity for art outreach.

He is celebrated for his conceptualization of India's first, one-of-a-kind, 3D, and interactive Click Art Museum - holding house at VGP Snow Kingdom, Chennai. The 2017 LIMCA book of World Records proudly adds this monumental breakthrough to its collection. Click Art Museum has taken the world by storm, now spread across 19 prime international locations. Major media outlets such as The History channel, NDTV, BCC, Discovery, Outlook, Air India Express: In-house Magazine, The Times of India, The Hindu, India Today, and Business Standard have high regard for his illustrious endeavours.

Also Read | Ask The Stars: 5 Scandalous Thoughts That Came To Our Mind After Seeing Lee Min-ho And Gong Hyo-Jin’s Stills.

AP. Shreethar is additionally credited as the creator of the world's first Live Art Museum; Chennai's Vintage Camera Museum; Singapore's Vintage Camera Museum (Asia's largest camera museum), and The House of Kalam - a special click art museum in the premises of the late Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam at Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu.

As a recipient of the famed Lenin Muzem Award, AP. Shreethar specializes in capturing the essence of his subjects with photo realistic renditions, gaining favour in the eyes of celebrities such as actor Amitabh Bachchan, Padmashree Dr. Kamal Hassan, Sachin Tendulkar, A.R. Rahman, Padmashree Dr. Bala Murali Krishna, Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong, Former French President Mr. Francois Hollande, Former Prime Minster of Malaysia Dato' Sri Mohd Najib bin Tun Abdul Razak, and many more.

Francois Hollande, Former President of the French Republic, is personally noted to have penned a letter of appreciation in recognition of Shreethar's mastery.

As a firm believer in taking the road less travelled, artist AP. Shreethar is recognized as a pioneer in spearheading the process of bringing the art of Giclee, a form of digital art, to the Indian subcontinent. He is also the creative genius behind a new cultural movement called Momentism, known for artworks created in a short moment or a very minuscule time frame.

Currently involved in the creation of a minimalist line drawing series, titled World in a Single Line, and he said he is also working on new educational policy project named, 12 Bagless days to make students interact and engage themselves in artistic way on skill schooling and to give them a hands on practical experience in every possible fields to make the students future ready at the right age.

Artist AP. Shreethar is not content to rest on his laurels and always yearns to push forward to newer horizons with his characteristic vigour and enthusiasm.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)