Business News | Pajson Agro Appoints Vietnam Cashew Pioneer Mr. Vu Thai Son as Strategic Advisor to Accelerate Global Growth Strategy

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 4: Pajson Agro India Limited (PAJSON | 544657 | INE14LM01012), a leading integrated cashew processing and distribution company, today announced the appointment of Mr. Vu Thai Son as Strategic Advisor to the Company.

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A Globally Respected Cashew Industry Leader

Mr. Vu Thai Son brings over three decades of experience in the global cashew industry and is widely regarded as one of the first-generation pioneers of Vietnam's modern cashew sector.

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He began his career in 1991 with Vinalimex, the Vietnamese government-authorized organization responsible for overseeing the country's cashew industry. In 1994, he established a cashew brokerage and trading business before founding Long Son Joint Stock Company in 2000.

Today, Long Son is among the world's largest cashew processors, exporting ~170 containers of cashew products every month. Mr. Son also serves as Chairman of the Binh Phuoc Cashew Association, a region that contributes nearly 70% of Vietnam's cashew exports.

Over the years, he has built deep expertise across sourcing, processing, quality management, international trade, and global supply chain management.

Strategic Value of the Engagement

Under the engagement, Mr. Son will advise Pajson Agro on critical aspects of the global cashew industry, including:

- Supply chain dynamics

- Raw cashew nut procurement - Processing methodologies

- Grading standards

- Quality control measures

- Industry best practices

- Buyer expectations

- Packaging standards

- Market intelligence

- Regulatory developments impacting global cashew trade

Supporting Pajson Agro's Next Phase of Growth

The appointment comes at a time when the global cashew industry is witnessing increasing focus on supply chain resilience, quality standardization, and value-added processing. The engagement aligns with Pajson Agro's long-term vision of building a globally competitive and vertically integrated cashew enterprise.

The Company continues to strengthen its sourcing network across key African producing regions while expanding its processing infrastructure and operational capabilities to support future growth. With a strategic focus on scale, efficiency, quality leadership, and deeper market penetration, Pajson Agro is positioning itself to capitalize on opportunities across both domestic and international markets.

Welcoming Mr. Vu Thai Son to Pajson Agro India Limited, Mr. Aayush Jain, Promoter, Chairman & Managing Director, said: "We are delighted to welcome Mr. Vu Thai Son as Strategic Advisor to Pajson Agro. His extensive experience across sourcing, processing, quality management, and international trade brings a wealth of knowledge that will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our integrated cashew processing platform. We believe his strategic insights will help us enhance operational efficiencies, elevate quality standards, and further strengthen our position in both domestic and international markets."

Mr. Pulkit Jain, Promoter & Non-Executive Director, added: "Mr. Son's association comes at an important stage in our growth journey as we continue to expand our capabilities across the cashew value chain. His deep understanding of global supply chains, buyer requirements, and evolving industry trends will provide valuable guidance in strengthening our sourcing and processing ecosystem. We are confident that his expertise will support our long-term vision of building a scalable, efficient, and globally competitive business."About Pajson Agro India Limited

Connecting global sourcing with quality-focused processing, Pajson Agro India Limited ("Pajson Agro" or "the Company") transforms Raw Cashew Nuts (RCN) into premium cashew kernels for domestic and international markets. The Company sources raw cashews from key African producing countries, including Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Guinea-Bissau, Tanzania, Togo and Burkina Faso, and processes them at its modern automated facility designed to ensure efficiency, hygiene and consistent product quality.

The Company offers a wide range of cashew grades in both bulk and retail formats, while also marketing packaged dry fruits under its consumer brand, Royal Mewa. In addition, it derives value from by-products such as cashew husk and shells, catering to agricultural and industrial applications.

With a focus on strengthening processing capabilities, expanding its domestic and global footprint, and building long-term relationships across its sourcing and customer network, Pajson Agro continues to enhance its position across the cashew value chain. The Company was listed on the BSE SME platform in December 2025, marking a significant milestone in its growth journey.

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