Hyderabad (Telangana) [India]/Delaware [US], February 20: PalTech has once again been recognized as a Great Place to Work®, a certification grounded in direct feedback from employees and a testament to the company's ongoing commitment to a people-first culture.

The Great Place to Work nod carries weight because it measures trust, camaraderie, fairness, pride, and the kind of environment that drives both professional growth and business success.

PalTech's continued recognition suggests they are doing something right.

"We spent years building an environment where people feel safe asking tough questions and tackling bigger challenges. This certification is the byproduct."

- Shanthi Reddy, PalTech's Co-Founder.

Engaged employees consistently deliver stronger customer service, higher productivity, and better ideas. When employees feel supported and trusted, they are more willing to propose creative fixes for client problems.

"Clients see the difference," says Abhishek Pathak, Delivery Head at PalTech. "They don't just get a project team; they get a group of people who act like co-investors in the outcome. That's what a healthy culture can spark."

A Culture Built on Real Conversations and Care

Walk into many modern offices, and you might see artisan coffee machines, cozy nooks for napping, or on-site yoga classes. These perks are great--but they don't guarantee a vibrant culture. PalTech offers both. With their move to a new and improved location in Hyderabad, employees now have the infrastructure and space to collaborate, innovate, and grow.

But their real focus remains on career development, skill-building, and fostering meaningful connections among teams.

* 92% of PalTech employees say they take pride in their work, driven by the opportunity to work with cutting-edge technology on high-impact projects.

* 91% highlight the learning and upskilling opportunities as a key advantage.

* 98% recognize PalTech's dedication to innovation and challenging projects.

* Employee Retention: PalTech's attrition rate sits notably below the tech-industry average.

* Client Satisfaction: Client retention and cross-selling rates have inched upward annually.

* Innovation Pipeline: Idea submissions in PalTech's internal hackathons grew by 40% year-over-year, according to Raghav Kandanelly, Head of the Center of Excellence (COE).

PalTech's culture of continuous learning and innovation was recently on display in its AI & Automation Challenge, which concluded with impressive participation and groundbreaking ideas. Over 30 teams submitted concepts focused on simplifying workflows, enhancing user experience, and automating complex processes. The competition saw innovations like GenAI-powered tools, personalized AI tutors, and cloud infrastructure accelerators.

"The energy we saw during the challenge reflects the kind of mindset we foster here--curiosity, bold thinking, and a drive to solve real-world problems with technology," said Raghav Kandanelly, COE Head.

Balancing Autonomy and Accountability

One of the trickiest aspects of fostering a high-trust environment is ensuring results still matter. PalTech tries to strike a balance: employees are given enough autonomy to experiment and make mistakes.

"We're not a free-for-all," Abhishek Pathak clarifies. "We believe in setting goals that push us. But we also want to give people the freedom to figure out how they'll reach those goals instead of micromanaging them."

For PalTech, this Great Place to Work certification isn't about chasing accolades; it's about staying true to its core values as the company grows.

"Every new person who joins will add something new to our DNA," says Shyam Palreddy, the company's Founder. "We have to integrate those perspectives, keep our standards high, and remain true to our values. That's our recipe for staying a great place to work--and a great partner for our clients."

Join the Journey

PalTech is scaling rapidly. Check out www.pal.tech for career opportunities where your passion can drive meaningful impact.

Media Contact

* Email: marketing@pal.tech

About PalTech

PalTech is a global IT consulting firm specializing in Digital Transformation, AI, Cloud & DevOps, Data Science & Analytics, and Business Automation. For over a decade, PalTech has helped organizations worldwide innovate and accelerate growth with cutting-edge technology solutions. PalTech is also deeply committed to giving back, with ongoing charitable initiatives that support local communities and drive social impact. Learn more at www.pal.tech.

