New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Rural and Urban Development Summit and Awards 2022 were recently announced at the India Habitat Centre New Delhi, under the guidance and support of the Ministry of Rural Development and Urban Affairs Govt of India, over 68 companies from across India received the awards in various categories by Kaushal Kishore and Sadhvi Niranjan Jyothi Union Minister's of State-Govt of India.

The focus of the awards is to bring together the Government, Private Entities, Growth Leaders to discuss innovations and development opportunities the urban and rural areas offer for business and individuals to thrive in India today.

The Chief Guest at the occasion were Kaushal Kishore-Union Minister of State-Urban Affairs and Sadhvi Niranjan Jyothi- Union Minister of State-Rural Development, Food & Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs-Govt. of India along with 150 + other dignitaries, business leaders, entrepreneurs and start-up professionals especially from the urban and rural innovation sectors.

The event was sponsored by University Partner-SRM University, Technology Partner-SBL Corp, Textile Partner-Aadornly and Fruit Partner-Falhari.

Speaking at the occasion Nitika Shahi, Founder and Creative Marketing Director-Summentor Pro said, "We are extremely happy to have organized the RDEA summit along with the guidance and support of Govt of India and who better to come and do the honour than the Minister's themselves. The support of private organizations is a must inclusion and Govt of India today is in support of the same, it reassures us that we are doing something right and are being encouraged by the Govt. of India itself to carry out such activities. All our Awardees are exceptionally talented and have been chosen after a poll and a voting procedure by our jury members."

RDEA is a conceptualization of Summentor Pro Sales and Marketing Consultants, which showcases real-time rural and urban success stories for a Global Inspiration Impact, the award show will also host banks & private investors, covering all the widespread spectrum vital for the rural market success. We believe this motivating platform will inspire many people to replicate similar initiatives across India and Globally, to effectively raise awareness and flaunt the innovation potential that is currently deployed here. The nomination can be filed by Individual, Organizations, NGO's, PSU's and we have covered extensive verticals such as Agro, Banks, Sports, Education, Technology, Entertainment, Infrastructure, Construction, Architecture, Design, Green Futures, Private Investors, Skill Development, Lifetime Achievement, Leadership Excellence to name a few!

