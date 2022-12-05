New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): While tweeting about National Single Window System on Monday, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said, "Different ministries are working together to use one of the existing databases as the single entry point, most probably that will be the PAN."

The official handle of the Commerce Minister tweeted: "Grateful to the Finance Ministry for their support to make this a success. It will help eliminate duplication while applying for licences."

A one-time data would help auto-populate other application forms that will be received on the NSWS and will help speed up approvals and encourage more companies to apply, the Minister said, adding that 27 central departments and 19 states and Union Territories have been onboarded.

In one of the tweets that were posted on Monday, he said certain policies of the government are totally being implemented through the NSWS. "Work so far has brought us to an inflection point and in the next coming months there will be accelerated outcomes and fast growth in the numbers and Ease of Doing Business," he said.

"We are beta-testing the National Single Window System. We have received 76,000 applications in this testing phase," he said.

The Minister said technical glitches were as low as 514 and said it means there's 99.32 per cent efficiency in the system. "So far, 48,000 approvals generated out of this system. Large number of departments and states have been onboarded. We have received invaluable suggestions from stakeholders," he added.

According to the minister, extensive support of industry associations has been received for NSWS.

Going forward, the minister said the government will move towards newer areas like inspection approvals, country of origin approvals, export promotion council applications and approvals on the NSWS. All PLI scheme applications were being increasingly encouraged to come on to the NSWS, he said.

"National Land Bank is also integrated on this platform. We have 1 lakh hectares of land in different industrial parks and estates available on the single window," he said, adding that it was a one-stop-shop to even buy land through the NSWS.

The success story of the platform will also help us in our rankings of the various states in Ease Of Doing Business, according to the Minister.

"We are also exploring renewal of existing licences coming on board through the NSWS ultimately leading to a single point for all industry engagement with the government," the minister tweeted. (ANI)

