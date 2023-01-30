Panchayat nursery was inaugurated in order to spread the message of hariyali on the occasion of Lal Singh Tyagi's birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI/PNN): The birth anniversary of Lal Singh Tyagi, the fourth president of Akhil Bhartiya Panchayat Parishad was celebrated with great fervor and his long struggle for the upliftment of Panchaayati systems was also remembered on this occasion.

Since 2003, Under the guidance of Subodh Kant Sahay, Akhil Bhartiya Panchayat Parishad has been playing a major role in countrywide awareness and development programs of the Panchayats.

On this instance, a collective campaign was initiated in order to promote greenery development in Panchayats.

Under the guidance of Peepal Baba, Give Me Trees Trust is conducting a Green Revolution Campaign in over 223 districts covering almost 22 states.

Around 18000 volunteers have become a part of this gigantic movement.

For the all round development of Panchayats, Akhil Bhartiya Panchayat Parishad, has been toiling hard since 1958.

In order to promote environmental conservation, Give Me Trees Trust and Akhil Bhartiya Panchayat Parishad, will be joining hands to conduct a training program. The responsibility of the Nursery Care will be done by Give Me Trees Trust.

Several Presidents of District council, Block Heads , BDC members, and Sarpanch will be invited to these Training programs, says Dr. Ashok Chauhan, working President, Akhil Bhartiya Panchayat Parishad.

Peepal Baba's Team will supervise the training program in promoting greenary in Panchayats.

The torch bearer of the Green Revolution Campaign, Peepal Baba, says, "if those who head Panchayats, will come together in Environmental Conservation Programs, the governmental spend on environment, would decrease and the efforts would increase.". Team member Vineet Vohra pointed out, that people will learn the basics of making compost, manure, weeding, soil wounding, irrigation along with that, they would also learn how to combine our coming generations with the principles of soil in order to protect the environment, and to fulfill that goal, GMTT and AIPP will be conducting Van Mahotsav in Panchayats across the nation.

The plants and saplings growing in Panchayat Nursery of All India Panchayat Parishad, will be playing an important role in accelerating greenery in the nation.

On this occasion, Municipal Councillor Renu Choudhary, Mahamantri Mukhyalaya Anil Sharma, Dhyan Pal Singh Jadaunn, Office Secretary Diwakar Dubey, Ramakant Shukla, Ramvriksh, Mata Prasad Pandey, RB Sharma, Campaign Strategist of Hariyali Kranti & Media advisor of All India Panchayat Parishad "Badri Nath" many officials from around the country, participated in the event.

