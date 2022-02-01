New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI/ATK): Written by renowned author, Dr Nimit Oza, Pappa ni Girlfriend has become one of the bestselling books of the year among readers that is receiving appreciation from people across.

Highlighting a unique concept, the book revolves around a story that is not about an extra-marital affair but is a story of a war that has been going on for years in every human body. The book talks about the war of human nature versus culture, of instinct versus morality, of hormones versus intelligence, of the conscious versus the sub-conscious. As long as there is human civilization, this war will go on uninterrupted.

Also Read | Presenting Terrific Tuesday, Brought to You by Some #SuperhitPanga Dhamaka! … – Latest Tweet by Pro Kabaddi.

Speaking about the book, author Nimit Oza says, "Trapped between nature and civilization, we are a species whose destiny is marked by conflict. We will never be able to return to our instincts and nature, nor will we ever be fully civilized. We are caught between the two ends of nature and culture. These two opposite directions are pulling us towards ourselves at every moment. This conflict is between the past and the future of human history. Between primitive man and today's sophisticated Homo sapiens. Between our impulses and ethics. This book highlights the struggle that the protagonist of this story Professor Vinayak Trivedi is going through and is the same struggle that we are all going through at the end of the day. I am delighted to see the tremendous response it has garnered and am extremely thankful to each one of you who have made this possible."

Apart from this, Dr Namit has also written 12 other books that includes Maati no Manas, Mari vahali pariksha, Expiry Date, ICU, Chromosome XY, Jindagi Tane Thank You, Ajvala no Autograph, Shwas ni Serendipity, Amor Mio, Ene Mrutyu Na Kaho and Aham Brahmasmi to name a few. His impeccable writing has made him garmer a lot of respect as an author, columnist, influencer and a URO-specialist.

Also Read | Brazil vs Paraguay, World Cup Qualifiers 2022 Preview: Paraguay Looking To 'Dig Deep' Against Table-Toppers.

Apart from 12 excellent books under his belt so far, he is writing two columns weekly in one of the most reputed Newspapers named Divya-Bhaskar. He additionally writes for 'Ajvala no autograph' in Kalash Supplement and Every Sunday, he writes 'man no monologue' in Rasrang Supplement of DB. His expertise in Writing on varied subjects, Literature, Mental Health, Psychology, Philosophy and all socially concerned issues makes him a Polymath. He is a perfect mixture of 'Science, Art and Humanity'.

The book is available for purchase on Amazon and other e-commerce websites. The latter is currently focused on launching more books in the upcoming months that will soon be out for readers.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)