Business News | Paradise Biryani Plans 100 New Outlets in 3 Years as Samara Capital Backs Expansion

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 21 (ANI): Paradise Biryani is planning a major national expansion with the opening of around 100 new outlets over the next three years, backed by fresh investments from private equity firm Samara Capital, according to company executives.

Speaking to ANI, Nilay Pratik, Managing Director at Samara Capital, said the biryani chain aims to increase its restaurant count from the present 57 to around 150 outlets over the next three years.

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He said the first phase of expansion will focus on southern markets, particularly Bengaluru and Chennai, where the brand already has a presence and sees strong consumer demand.

"These are very large markets, a lot of a very relevant consumer base in these markets. People love biryani," Pratik said.

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"A lot of work has been done on food, on customer service, on the newly proven Omni channel store formats, which are the new engine for scale up as we go forward," he added.

The company also plans to expand into western and northern India in the next phase, while exploring international markets over the longer term.

"In the near future, the next 12-24 months, it's more about India. But international markets present a very, very sizable opportunity," Pratik said.

Abhik Mitra, Managing Director and CEO of Paradise Food Court Pvt Ltd, said the company's focus is to take authentic Hyderabadi biryani to consumers across dine-in and delivery channels.

"We believe that fundamentally our task is to take the Hyderabadi authentic biryani at scale across all these locations, for both the dining and delivery channels," Mitra told ANI.

He added that the company has focused on product standardisation, hygiene and operational processes as part of its growth strategy.

"We have drawn up a very comprehensive expansion plan with timelines, and we are executing that," Mitra said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)