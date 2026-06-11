Business News | Paramatrix Technologies Deepens Partnership with Metasys; Increases Stake to 76 Percent

PNN

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11: Paramatrix Technologies Limited (Paramatrix) (NSE: PARAMATRIX), a trusted provider of enterprise software products and digital IT services, has successfully completed the second tranche of its previously announced acquisition of Metasys Software Private Limited (Metasys).

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Pursuant to the transaction, Paramatrix has acquired an additional 25% equity stake in Metasys, increasing its overall shareholding from 51% to 76%.

Following the completion of the first tranche in January 2026, Metasys became a subsidiary of Paramatrix. The phased acquisition structure was designed to ensure a seamless transition while creating a strong foundation for long-term collaboration between the two organizations.

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Metasys is an established software services company with expertise in custom application development across technologies including Microsoft .NET, FileMaker, iOS, PHP, and React-based platforms. The company serves a diversified customer base across North America, Europe, and South-East Asia.

The increased ownership underscores Paramatrix's confidence in Metasys' business strengths and future potential. The transaction is expected to further support the Company's efforts to expand its delivery capabilities, deepen customer engagement, and strengthen its presence across key international markets.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Mukesh Thumar, Founder, Managing Director & CEO of Paramatrix Technologies Limited, said: "The completion of the second tranche represents another important step in our journey with Metasys. Over the last few months, we have witnessed strong alignment between our teams and a shared commitment towards delivering value to customers. Increasing our stake reflects our confidence in the business and our belief in the opportunities that lie ahead as we continue building a stronger and more scalable technology platform."

About Paramatrix Technologies Limited

Paramatrix Technologies Limited (NSE: PARAMATRIX) is a technology-driven enterprise software and digital IT services company established in 2004 and headquartered in Navi Mumbai, India. The Company designs and delivers enterprise software, digital transformation services, and proprietary product platforms used by clients across banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, education, and other regulated industries.

Paramatrix's product portfolio includes solutions for data management, automation, analytics, and gamified customer engagement (including the award-winning PLAYMITY platform). With a sharp focus on quality, customer outcomes, and innovation, Paramatrix continues to evolve into a multi-product, multi-geography group, supported by its recently inducted subsidiary Metasys Software Private Limited.

In FY26, the company reported Consolidated Total Income of ₹32.57 Cr, EBITDA of ₹4.46 Cr, and Net Profit of ₹2.61 Cr.

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