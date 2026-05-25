Business News | Paramatrix Technologies Reported FY26 Revenue Growth with 2.5x Surge in Operating Cash Flow

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25: Paramatrix Technologies Limited (Paramatrix) (NSE: PARAMATRIX), a trusted provider of enterprise software products and digital IT services, has reported its Audited financials for H2 FY26 & FY26.

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H2 FY26 Key Consolidated Financial Highlights

Total Income of ₹16.23 CrEBITDA of ₹-0.17 CrNet Profit of ₹-0.33 Cr

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FY26 Key Consolidated Financial Highlights

Total Income of ₹32.57 CrEBITDA of ₹4.19 CrNet Profit of ₹2.61 Cr

Note: The Company has recorded a provision for bad and doubtful debts amounting to ₹2.74 crore as on March 31, 2026, under 'Other Expenses' in the Profit & Loss account, reducing the reported profitability for the period. The Company has also initiated legal proceedings for recovery from one of the debtors.

FY26 Performance -- Key Highlights

Operating Cash Flow increased to ₹6.93 Cr (vs ₹2.71 Cr in FY25), reflecting improved receivables quality, better collections, and disciplined working capital management.Revenue from Operations stood at ₹28.85 Cr (vs ₹28.61 Cr in FY25), remaining stable despite a deliberate focus on higher-quality, better-margin engagements over low-margin volume.Ongoing Investments: ₹19.96 Cr in Capital Work-in-Progress and ₹8.13 Cr in Intangible Assets under Development, aimed at building next-generation product platforms to drive growth from FY27 onwards.Inorganic Growth: Acquired a 51% stake in Metasys Software Private Limited in January 2026; FY26 includes ~2 months of contribution, with full-year impact expected from FY27.Strong Balance Sheet: Cash and cash equivalents at ₹31.71 Cr as of March 31, 2026; the Company remains net cash positive even after completing a ₹5.99 Cr share buyback during FY26.

Strategic & Business Updates

PLAYMITY, the flagship gamified engagement platform, won the "Best Product Innovation" award at the BFSI Tech Summit, validating its strong product-market fit in financial services.Metasys Software became a subsidiary (51% stake), strengthening capabilities and expanding the Group's addressable market.

Term Funding: Raised ₹14 Cr in FY26 to support strategic capital expenditure on long-cycle assets; this marks the first long-term debt, deployed strictly toward identified productive assets.Share Buyback: ₹5.99 Cr completed during FY26, reflecting the Board's confidence in long-term value creation.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Mukesh Thumar, Founder, Managing Director & CEO of Paramatrix Technologies Limited, said: "FY26 has been a year of building, not just billing. We grew the top line, more than doubled our cash flow from operations, made a strategic majority acquisition in Metasys, and saw PLAYMITY recognised as the best BFSI product innovation -- all while choosing to take an early, conservative ₹2.74 Cr provision on two disputed receivables rather than carry it on the books. That single provision is a non-cash entry -- it does not touch the cash we generated, and we have already initiated legal recovery.

We chose transparency over optics. As we step into FY27 with a larger Group, a richer product portfolio and a healthier balance sheet, we are confident of converting this groundwork into clean, sustainable profit growth."

About Paramatrix Technologies Limited

Paramatrix Technologies Limited (NSE: PARAMATRIX) is a technology-driven enterprise software and digital IT services company established in 2004 and headquartered in Navi Mumbai, India. The Company designs and delivers enterprise software, digital transformation services, and proprietary product platforms used by clients across banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, education and other regulated industries.

Paramatrix's product portfolio includes solutions for data management, automation, analytics and gamified customer engagement (including the award-winning PLAYMITY platform). With a sharp focus on quality, customer outcomes and innovation, Paramatrix continues to evolve into a multi-product, multi-geography group, supported by its recently inducted subsidiary Metasys Software Private Limited.

In FY26, the company reported Consolidated Total Income of ₹32.57 Cr, EBITDA of ₹4.19 Cr, and Net Profit of ₹2.61 Cr.

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