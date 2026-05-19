Business News | Paras Health's 'Umeed Ke Sitare' Highlights the Growing Need for Holistic Cancer Care in India

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 19: As India faces a rising cancer burden, healthcare institutions are increasingly recognising that effective oncology care extends far beyond clinical treatment. Reinforcing this belief, Paras Health organised its flagship initiative 'Umeed Ke Sitare' in Gurugram, Haryana -- a platform dedicated to celebrating cancer survivors while strengthening conversations around compassionate, patient-centric cancer care.

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The initiative brought together cancer survivors, doctors, caregivers, oncology specialists, and healthcare teams in a moving celebration of resilience and recovery. Designed as an extension of Paras Health's widely appreciated Umeed Ke Sitare campaign, the event focused on recognising the courage of survivors while acknowledging the crucial role played by families, caregivers, and medical professionals throughout the treatment journey.

The programme also aimed to create broader public awareness around cancer prevention, early diagnosis, emotional wellbeing, rehabilitation, and survivorship support. With cancer cases steadily increasing across the country, experts highlighted the urgent need for integrated oncology ecosystems that combine medical excellence with emotional and psychological care.

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Addressing the gathering, Dr. Dharminder Nagar, Managing Director, Paras Health, said that the future of cancer treatment lies in precision-led and personalised care pathways that improve survival rates while also enhancing patients' quality of life.

He noted that Paras Health has developed a strong multidisciplinary oncology ecosystem supported by advanced technologies and integrated expertise across surgical, medical, and radiation oncology. However, he emphasised that clinical excellence alone is not enough.

According to him, every cancer journey is deeply personal and emotional. Through Umeed Ke Sitare, the institution aims to ensure that patients feel supported at every stage,from diagnosis and treatment to recovery and rehabilitation. He further added that healing is not limited to medicine but also includes restoring confidence, dignity, and hope.

The Group Chief Operating Officer, Paras Health Mr. Vineet Aggarwal "As the cancer burden continues to grow across India, healthcare systems must evolve beyond conventional treatment models and build patient-centric ecosystems that combine clinical excellence with compassionate continuity of care. Today, oncology care is not only about treating disease; it is equally about enabling patients and survivors to navigate one of the most challenging phases of their lives with confidence, support, and dignity.

One of the key highlights of the initiative was its focus on survivorship, an area often overlooked in mainstream healthcare discussions. Cancer survivors frequently continue to face emotional, financial, and social challenges long after treatment concludes. By creating a platform that honours their journeys, Paras Health is helping build stronger support systems for survivors and their families.

The event also reflected the growing shift in India's healthcare sector towards more compassionate and integrated treatment models. As oncology care becomes increasingly advanced and technology-driven, healthcare providers are recognising the equal importance of empathy, counselling, rehabilitation, and community support.

Through initiatives like Umeed Ke Sitare, Paras Health continues to champion holistic oncology care while inspiring hope and resilience among patients and communities alike.

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