New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI/Parijat): Parijat Industries has sponsored a football team for rural youth as part of its CSR in Ambala under the aegis of Parijat Urja Chakra, the CSR arm of Parijat Industries. Parijat Urja Chakra is promoting sports among rural youth also as a means to provide meaningful sports as protection against the problem of youth getting embroiled in drugs and liquor.

Parijat has been supporting various sports including badminton, chess, and carrom. It has been building badminton courts in government school buildings and also holding annual chess and badminton championships to encourage participation in these sports.

As part of the sponsorship for the football team from village Fatehgarh in Ambala, the company has sponsored the development of a football field as well as providing complete kits to individual team members.

Parijat Industries has been committed to making a meaningful difference in society, and this is yet another step towards achieving the same. Through its CSR initiatives in the areas of education, environment, health and sanitation, sports, agriculture, rural development, livelihood, and intangible cultural heritage, Parijat Industries has been deeply engaged in driving social change.

Speaking on the occasion Vikram Anand, Director of Parijat Industries stated Parijat strongly believed in giving back to the community and they are delighted to be part of an initiative to promote sports among rural youth. Company will look forward to nurturing the football team under our CSR initiative. We are committed to ensuring that our local communities benefit from our efforts, and we hope that this contribution will make a positive impact on the lives of the children."

The event was held at the Parijat Urja Chakra campus, which is based in Fatehgarh, Ambala. The handover event was held in the presence of village sarpanch, Om Prakash. Going forward Parijat will continue to provide support to developing the football team.

Parijat Industries (India) Private Limited, is a fully integrated agrochemical company with backward integration into technical manufacturing and forward integration into propriety branded formulations distribution. Its manufacturing base for formulations is in Ambala, Haryana, and the technical are manufactured at its subsidiary in Cuddalore. Parijat has an extensive global presence with product registration in over 60 countries across 5 continents.

