NewsVoir

Chennai (Tami Nadu) [India], January 9: Park Town, a 181-acre plotted layout in Vengal near Thamaraipakkam, is launched, opening attractive investment opportunities for individuals and companies looking to own premium plots meant for residential, retail, and commercial spaces within an integrated residential township, opposite to the proposed 1703-acre Tamil Nadu Knowledge City in Tiruvallur District.

Also Read | Abraham Ozler Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date - All You Need to Know About Jayaram and Anaswara Rajan’s Film!.

A project of Elephantine, among the leading real estate players based out of Chennai, Park Town has 641 plots, each ranging from 1200 sq. ft. to 6000 sq. ft. The prices of plots, which comes under the administration of CMDA, following the recent expansion of Chennai Metropolitan Area, starts from Rs. 550 per sq. ft. inaugural offer.

The premium layout features 60, 40 and 30 feet roads. Situated near the 1400 acre Meyyur Reserve Forest, known for its serene and pollution-free environment with pristine air and clean groundwater, the property will house a 15-acre park.

Also Read | Mulank 8 in 2024: Number 8 in Numerology Meaning and Personality - From Prediction to Good Luck Tips, Everything You Need To Know About Moolank.

In addition to its proximity to the area earmarked for the Tamil Nadu Knowledge City, the property is also close to Pattabiram TIDEL Park, and is near major ring roads, national highways and expressways. The layout is also surrounded by schools, colleges, hotels, the local police station and other essential amenities. These locational advantages ensure that investment made in the plots can have quick appreciation. Besides, it has 24X7 hrs security which makes plots at Park Town a safe property.

Talking about the project, Ramanan, Managing Director, Elephantine, said, "With the expansion of Chennai Metropolitan Area, which covers several towns and villages in Tiruvallur district, everyone is more than convinced of the district's potential for development and future. However, what is hard to come by are safe, secure and profitable investment options in real estate. We believe that Town Park is the answer for individual investors and companies looking to have a piece of the pie in Tiruvallur district's booming real estate market. Our premium plotted layout's biggest advantage is its location: it is spread just opposite to the upcoming the prestigious Tamil Nadu Knowledge City. Besides, it has excellent road connectivity."

Park Town is 30 mins away from Pattabiram Tidel Park, and SIPCOT Industrial Park, Periyapalayam (home to Michelin India, Laulagun Bearings, and Brakes India); 5 mins from GT Vidhya Mandir, and Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham College; 10 mins from Grey Suit 3-star hotel, and 3 mins from Vengal Police Station.

Easily accessible major roads from Park Town include: National Highway 716 (Chennai-Tirupati), National Highway 716A (Thatchoor-Chittoor), Peripheral Ring Road (Ennore Port-Mamallapuram), Grand Northern Trunk Road, Bangalore Highway and upcoming Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway (NE-7), and Outer Ring Road (Minjur - Vandalur).

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)