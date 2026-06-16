Business News | Parryware Bags 'Excellence in Complete Bathroom Solutions' Honor at ET Now Realty Conclave & Awards 2026

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 16: Parryware, one of India's pioneering bathroom solutions brands under Roca Bathroom Products Pvt. Ltd., has been awarded the prestigious "Excellence in Complete Bathroom Solutions" title at the ET Now Realty Conclave & Awards 2026. The recognition highlights the brand's seven-decade legacy of driving innovation, sustainable manufacturing, and design excellence within the Indian housing and infrastructure ecosystem.

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The award arrives at a defining moment for the industry. As India's urban landscape undergoes rapid transformation--with the domestic bath fittings market projected to grow past USD 12 billion in 2026--the consumer definition of a bathroom has shifted dramatically. Driven by rising disposable incomes and a surge in premium residential and hospitality projects, the modern bathroom is no longer viewed as a merely functional utility, but as an extension of lifestyle, wellness, and personal sanctuary.

Parryware's steady focus on this evolution has anchored its position as an industry leader. Beyond traditional sanitaryware, the brand has consistently advanced the market with integrated portfolios featuring smart water-saving technologies, rimless hygiene systems, and coordinated design collections. Notably, it's YouRooms Spaces concept has been central to this shift, reimagining the layout as a holistic, wellness-oriented environment tailored to modern urban living.

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Commenting on the milestone, Mr Rajnish Nandan, National Sales Head-IN Hospitality, Parryware, said, "We are incredibly honoured to receive this recognition from ET Now. For over 70 years, Parryware has grown alongside the Indian consumer, and this award validates our teams' efforts to make modern, high-quality, and sustainable design accessible across the country. Today, the bathroom is central to home wellness, and our focus remains firmly on creating customer-centric solutions that balance technology with everyday comfort. We share this success with our network of dealers, plumbers, architects, and real estate partners who trust us to build for the future."

With nine advanced robust manufacturing facilities ensuring precision & excellence, a vast network of over 22,000 dealers and retailers across India, dedicated customer support across 700+ cities and towns, the brand continues to bridge the gap between premium design aspirations and mass-market affordability.

The ET Now Realty Conclave & Awards celebrates the benchmarks of quality and customer experience across India's real estate and allied industries, acknowledging organizations that actively shape the future of urban infrastructure.

About Parryware:

Parryware, a flagship brand of Roca Bathrooms Products Pvt. Ltd., is among India's most recognized and trusted bathroom solutions brands. Established in 1952, the company offers a comprehensive portfolio spanning sanitaryware, faucets, bathroom furniture, wellness solutions, and smart bathroom concepts. Driven by a commitment to innovation, accessibility, and environmental responsibility, Parryware continues to elevate everyday bathroom experiences across residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors.

Website: https://www.parryware.in/

Media Contact:

Nikhil Dogra

Brand Manager-Parryware

nikhil.dogra@in.roca.com

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