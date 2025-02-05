New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): The Patanjali Group has partnered with IBSFINtech, a globally acclaimed leader in Treasury Management Solutions. The seamless integration of IBSFINtech's platform with Patanjali's existing ERP ecosystem transforms the treasury and trade finance operations, Patanjali Group said in a statement Wednesday.

The successful deployment of an Integrated Treasury Management Solution is a transformative leap in Groups's digital evolution, it said.

The real-time analytics and actionable insights enable a connected ecosystem for Patanjali. It enhances risk management, organizational agility and resilience through informed decision making.

Sanjeev Asthana, CEO Patanjali Foods, said, "As a global brand, this collaboration reinforces our commitment to harnessing cutting-edge solutions. The initiative not only redefines financial operations but also underscores Patanjali's commitment to innovation. It aligns with our global expansion goals and addresses growing complexities of international operations, Forex management, hedging strategies, and market volatility."

Reflecting on this collaboration, Kumar Rajesh, CFO of Patanjali Group, stated, "By simplifying financial ecosystems and ensuring real-time insights, Patanjali has achieved unmatched operational transparency, agility, and resilience. These advancements have fortified governance structures and empowered the organization to navigate dynamic financial landscapes with confidence."

Priyendu Jha, VP and Head of Treasury Management, Patanjali Group highlighted, "The integration of data-driven methodologies has been instrumental in navigating global financial complexities. The role of automation in harmonizing multifaceted operations, mitigating risks, and fostering seamless collaboration across globally dispersed teams."

Highlighting the strategic significance of embracing digital transformation, CM Grover, MD & CEO of IBSFINtech, "At IBSFINtech, we take immense pride in partnering with Patanjali, an iconic 'Made in India' organization, to lead this transformative journey. By streamlining processes, reducing manual intervention, and enhancing risk management, the platform empowers Patanjali to drive better financial planning and resource optimization."

Founded by Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, the Patanjali Group has expanded its footprint across diverse sectors, including food, personal care, healthcare, textiles, and natural beverages.

Patanjali Foods, a key entity within the group, is a USD 4 billion revenue company.

IBSFINtech is headquartered in Bengaluru, India and has presence in USA, Middle East, South East Asia.

IBSFINtech is an ISO/IEC 27001: 2013 certified enterprise TreasuryTech company that facilitates end-to-end digitization of cash & liquidity, investment, treasury, risk, trade finance, supply chain finance management of the corporations all over the world. (ANI)

