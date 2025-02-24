Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): At the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025 held in Bhopal on Monday, Acharya Balkrishna, CEO of Patanjali, announced that the company is set to make a significant investment of Rs5,000 crore in various sectors, including herbal medicine, Ayurveda, food processing, and balanced nutrition.

He said, "Patanjali is exploring new sectors such as solar energy and IT manufacturing. Some projects for food processing have already been finalized in Rewa, and necessary preparations have been made, including acquiring land and securing required approvals, the MoU has been signed."

He added, "The existing operations at Pithampura will also be expanded, and Patanjali has 4-5 units already operating on a large scale in Madhya Pradesh."

Additionally, Patanjali plans to expand its existing Pithampura operations, where it already runs multiple large-scale units.

Madhya Pradesh serves as a crucial hub for soybean production, processing nearly five lakh tons of soybeans annually, along with over one lakh tons of wheat.

Speaking on the expansion, Balkrishna emphasized that Madhya Pradesh will be a key beneficiary of the company's national investment strategy and said, "The company has an overall expansion plan in India, with about Rs5,000 crore earmarked for investments in Madhya Pradesh. Other states are also being considered, and various projects are under planning and execution."

The investment is expected to boost employment, strengthen local industries, and enhance self-reliance in food processing and Ayurveda-based healthcare. Patanjali's growing interest in renewable energy and IT manufacturing further highlights its vision for sustainable and technologically driven expansion.

With a strong agricultural base and a pro-business environment, Madhya Pradesh continues to attract large-scale investments across multiple sectors. The state government has been actively supporting industrial growth, ensuring ease of doing business, and facilitating infrastructure development to accommodate new projects. (ANI)

